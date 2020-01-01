Here's what you should expect when interviewing at DO, along with answers to commonly asked questions.
Congratulations! You’ve made it to the next phase of interviews at DigitalOcean. We’re excited to have you meet more of our team, and get a feel for our culture. Our hope is that you’ll learn more about what it's like to work at DO, and will walk away with several new friends! We view the candidate experience as a critical factor in making a decision to work at DO, so we want to provide you with the best experience possible. Please let your Recruiter or Coordinator know if you have questions or should you need anything at all.
If your interview schedule includes lunch, come hungry! Gluten-free? Vegan? Need cold brew on tap? We’ve got you covered, just let us know ahead of time. Lunch meetings are an opportunity for you to experience our day-to-day first hand, not as a formal interview. We don’t typically host meetings over lunch hour, so you shouldn’t have to either.
Interviews can already be stressful, so we want you to wear whatever makes you feel most comfortable. DigitalOcean prides itself on simplicity and creativity and this extends to how you choose to dress. Our environment is casual meaning most of your interviewers will be in jeans and t-shirts.
Our building security protocol is very strict, so give yourself an extra 5-10 minutes to check in downstairs, and bring a valid photo ID. You’ll get a pass to the elevator system and it’ll automatically take you up to the tenth floor! Once you arrive on the 10th floor, please check in using the iPad.
A valid photo ID is required to enter the building. You don’t have to bring anything else, we have it covered! Pens and paper, coffee, snacks, etc are all available to you during your interview. If you are hosting a presentation, we also have loaner laptops you can borrow.
We have a private space dedicated as a mothers’ room. If you need any extra breaks, just let your Recruiter or Coordinator know and we’ll be sure to accommodate your schedule and have the room ready for you.
When DigitalOcean arranges your travel, we will also cover your taxi/Lyft/Uber to and from the airport, as well as up to $40 per day for food. Please keep all your receipts and submit them to billing@digitalocean.com along with your contact information (name, phone number, and mailing address) and someone will get back to you ASAP.
Your recruiter will reach out to discuss your interview, your concerns, and any further questions you might have as well as outline the next steps in the process so we are all on the same page.
The Cambridge office is located at 485 Massachusetts Ave, 5th Floor, Cambridge, MA 02139. The office is in Central Square and is minutes from the Red Line. Street parking (not guaranteed) and bus service are alternate options.
Guests will need to enter the first set of exterior doors at 485 Massachusetts Avenue. Once inside, call up to the 5th floor via an intercom located on the wall to the right. Rudy, our Employee Experience Coordinator , will unlock the interior doors to the lobby. Proceed to the elevator and ride it up to the 5th floor where Rudy will greet you at reception. If the reception desk is unoccupied, please make yourself comfortable on the couch while you wait. Someone will be right with you!
In addition to your agenda, you should have received calendar invites with video links you’ll use to connect to each interview. You can find your video link in the calendar invite next to where it says “video call”. If you are not familiar with Google Hangouts or do not use Chrome as your browser, we recommend testing out one of the links beforehand to avoid any last-minute troubleshooting.
We’re located at WeWork Galaxy, also known as the historic Galaxy Theater.
43, Residency Road, Shanthala Nagar, Ashok Nagar
When you get up to the office, check-in at reception and ask for your onsite contact (provided in your confirmation email).
The data center is located at 100 Delawanna Ave, Clifton, NJ 07014.
Once you get to 100 Delawanna Avenue, there will be a security gate with a booth. Tell the guard at the gate you are going to NJR3 for DigitalOcean. It's the grey/blue building down the hill. Cross the first parking lot and head to the next set of gates. At the 2nd gate, tell them you are going to NJR3 for DigitalOcean. Proceed to NJR3 and ask for Noah Clark. He will be your host for the onsite interview.
You’ll need a government-issued ID (License, passport, etc.) to pass security.
Your recruiter will reach out to discuss your interview, your concerns, and any further questions you might have as well as outline the next steps in the process so we are all on the same page. Our interview teams will typically round-up within 48 hours of your interview, so you can expect an update following.