What should I wear?

Interviews can already be stressful, so we want you to wear whatever makes you feel most comfortable. DigitalOcean prides itself on simplicity and creativity and this extends to how you choose to dress. Our environment is casual meaning most of your interviewers will be in jeans and t-shirts.

Where is the Cambridge office?

The Cambridge office is located at 485 Massachusetts Ave, 5th Floor, Cambridge, MA 02139. The office is in Central Square and is minutes from the Red Line. Street parking (not guaranteed) and bus service are alternate options.

What should I do upon arrival?

Guests will need to enter the first set of exterior doors at 485 Massachusetts Avenue. Once inside, call up to the 5th floor via an intercom located on the wall to the right. Rudy, our Employee Experience Coordinator , will unlock the interior doors to the lobby. Proceed to the elevator and ride it up to the 5th floor where Rudy will greet you at reception. If the reception desk is unoccupied, please make yourself comfortable on the couch while you wait. Someone will be right with you!

Do I need to bring anything?

No, we have you covered! Pens and paper, coffee, snacks, etc are all available to you during your interview. If you are hosting a presentation, we also have loaner laptops you can borrow.

I’m​ ​a​ ​new​ ​mom!​ ​Do​ ​you​ ​have​ ​a​ ​mother’s​ ​room?

We'll arrange a private space dedicated as your mothers’ room. If you need any extra breaks, just let your Recruiter or Coordinator know and we’ll be sure to accommodate your schedule and have a room ready for you.

How do I get reimbursed for travel expenses?

DigitalOcean will cover your taxi/Lyft/Uber to and from the airport, as well as up to $40 per day for food. Please keep all your receipts and submit them to billing@digitalocean.com along with your contact information (name, phone number, and mailing address) and someone will get back to you ASAP.

FAQ: Remote interviews

How​ ​do​ ​I​ ​connect​ ​with​ ​my​ ​interviewers?

In addition to your agenda, you should have received calendar invites with video links you’ll use to connect to each interview. You can find your video link in the calendar invite next to where it says “video call”. If you are not familiar with Google Hangouts or do not use Chrome as your browser, we recommend testing out one of the links beforehand to avoid any last-minute troubleshooting.

What​ ​should​ ​I​ ​expect​ ​after​ ​my​ ​interviews?

Your recruiter will reach out to discuss your interview, your concerns, and any further questions you might have. Your recruiter will also outline the next steps in the process so we are all on the same page.