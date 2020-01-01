Thank you for your inquiry. You'll receive a response within two business days

We are on a mission to help our customers focus on testing their Ideas, building their businesses and realizing their dreams. When we are working with a business we aim to make their migrations as smooth as possible and answer any questions ahead of time. 

Migration assistance

We provide flexible proof of concept support as you are getting started in addition to access to our team of Solutions Experts. Our goal is to make the migration process as smooth and stress-free as possible. We remove the risk and hassle from getting started with a new cloud provider.  

Support & service

Business customers have access to a dedicated account manager for ongoing guidance and best practice support. Plus these customers have their own support queue and access to a dedicated team of technical experts to deal with any issues.

Control your costs

We offer transparent, predictable pricing so you know what you’ll be paying every single time. Cloud Spectator – an independent benchmarking firm – concluded that DigitalOcean delivers the best CPU performance per dollar when compared with AWS and Google.

open quoteWe’re a small company, and we monitor our costs very closely. If we were to use AWS for everything, our costs would be around $55,000 more per month than they are with DigitalOcean. We wouldn't be able to compete in certain products.close quote

David Shifley

CTO of RouteTrust

open quoteThe biggest impact on Coursicle – and why we’re staying with DigitalOcean – is the way they flipped typical customer service behavior on its head. DigitalOcean’s support team would spend extra time checking whether we were satisfied. They’d send follow ups to make sure everything was good. They cared about building a good experience for us.close quote

Joe Puccio

Cofounder of Coursicle

open quoteWe partnered with DigitalOcean because of the similarity of our target audiences, the goal of DigitalOcean’s technology partnerships, and the importance of building the best DevOps experience for our customers.close quote

Douglas Cherry

Cofounder or Snapt

