See how DigitalOcean customers are transforming their businesses, the world and, sometimes, both.
Learn how RouteTrust runs its telecom platform as a service on DigitalOcean's Standard Droplets, which their CTO says are "significantly more powerful than Amazon’s burstable M and R series VMs."
Urlbox – a screenshot API service built on DigitalOcean Kubernetes – cut its core compute and network costs in half by migrating from AWS to DigitalOcean.
Reclaim Hosting - providing hosting services to educational institutions – has seen support times reduced to less than 15 minutes and 99.75% uptime since migrating to DigitalOcean.
After spending a frustrating year trying to build their infrastructure on AWS, WPMU DEV began a migration to DigitalOcean, quickly growing to support more than 700,000 clients after doing so.
Since spinning up their first Droplet, Crowd Content has seen a 240% increase in customers, their pool of writers has increased by more than tenfold, and they’ve seen a 20% increase in page loading speeds.
Since moving to DigitalOcean, Content Ignite’s page loading speeds have increased by 80%, latency has dropped from 200ms to 20ms, and hosting costs have decreased by 90%.
While Stablepoint initially built its own data center, they quickly realized this was a distraction from their core mission. After migrating to DigitalOcean, they cut the cost of servers in half and boosted MoM growth by 30%.
As RouteTrust migrated live production traffic onto the cloud, they said the performance of DigitalOcean’s Droplets was superior to RouteTrust’s own custom-built network.
Ghost decided to migrate their infrastructure to DigitalOcean based on factors like substantial RAM and scalability – which they achieved with a zero-downtime migration. Here’s how.
When Cloudways migrated to DigitalOcean, they had an unexpectedly pleasant surprise: They saw an increase in lead generation and free trials from DigitalOcean’s community engagement by reaching new audiences who read the tutorials.
Podiant migrated from Heroku to DigitalOcean’s Droplets, AWS S3 to DigitalOcean Spaces, and AWS Cloudfront to KeyCDN, making costs 10% of what they were before the migrations.
Following their migration, OBO has more control over their infrastructure through DigitalOcean’s API, enabling them to focus on delivering sophisticated marketing campaigns for their customers.
With DigitalOcean’s generous bandwidth pricing, efelle rarely thinks about excess bandwidth costs, which has allowed them to offer even more services to their clients without asking them to pay more.
The Able Few migrated to DigitalOcean from Rackspace because the “costs were astronomical and each new node required a lengthy contract.” After switching, they saw a bump in performance and had more storage available per node at 1/3 of the cost.
By migrating from AWS to DigitalOcean in 2018, Urlbox cuts its core compute and network costs roughly in half. Today, Urlbox uses a variety of DigitalOcean products, including Managed Kubernetes, Load Balancers, and Container Registry.
“DigitalOcean pioneered simplicity and predictability in the cloud space. Its price-performance ratio and reliability are unmatched. DigitalOcean has been a great partner.”
When Parabol got started, they were familiar with AWS because they’d used it before. But they wanted to try something else. They were initially drawn to DigitalOcean because of a superior product offering – including the first blades with SSD hard drives at just $5 a month for a Droplet.
After migrating 95% of their infrastructure services to DigitalOcean, .io was able to scale their app to 700 million requests per day in just 6 months because DO allows “for quick responses to load growth, even within a two-fold increase over a few hours.”
Snapt’s mission is to revolutionize application delivery in cloud native, multi-location, and Kubernetes environments. They chose DigitalOcean’s cloud to develop their flagship product because it met all of their needs.
jQuery Foundation chose DigitalOcean because it gives more flexibility and an easy way to automate various parts of their infrastructure, helping them move forward and do more with less effort.
DigitalOcean provided Publitio with the best performance over pricing ratio in the industry. They had shifted among numerous cloud providers for the past 20 years, but in the end it came down to economics and DO was their choice.
Rockerbox processes over 200K requests per second, and is capable of processing over 3B requests per day. They chose DigitalOcean because they can achieve this with 200+ VMs.
When engineering their infrastructure, NodeBB focused on 3 key metrics: reliability, scalability, and value, saying that it’s rare for a hosting company to meet all the criteria. But DigitalOcean did.
Garden Collective is a group of technologically bootstrapped creatives leading initiatives to support artists through the challenges of COVID-19. It’s a physical and digital space where ideas are brought to life to surprise and wow audiences from all over the world.
It was DigitalOcean's simplicity that first attracted Scraper API. Starting with Kubernetes after hitting the limits without having a containerized solution, they then hired a contractor who knew firsthand that DigitalOcean has "the most straightforward experience compared to other cloud providers." Since making the switch, Scraper API has never looked back.
InfluxDB chose DigitalOcean because they can create a VM in less than a minute, so their customers can use their new server almost immediately – without spending extra money on provisioning spare servers.
Coursicle’s web app – supported solely by DigitalOcean – is used by 284,000 students, aggregating information about 2.6 million courses at 900 colleges in the United States and Canada.
Learn how Reclaim Hosting moved from dedicated servers to virtual servers on DigitalOcean, making a positive impact on uptime, response times, and their ability to meet their customers’ needs.
Now in their fourth year of partnership, Section runs a large volume of their customer workloads on DigitalOcean due to performance, efficiency, and being an “ethos-aligned partner driven to solve problems for developers and engineers."
Compose noted that working with the DigitalOcean team was a highlight because the team was so open to working alongside them and also brought a depth of knowledge to the table which enabled Compose to ensure as they planned out, that they would be running their deployments on a diverse range of hardware.
