StablePoint

How Stablepoint cut the cost of servers in half & boosted MoM growth by 30%

Key takeaways for platform providers:

Ease of use

The simplicity of the DigitalOcean API reduces the time it takes a platform provider to migrate a customer’s workload to DO to an hour.

Price to performance

With DigitalOcean’s transparent pricing and cost savings, platform providers can improve their margins, reinvest their savings into their core business, and significantly impact their bottom line – without sacrificing performance reliability.

About Stablepoint

Launched in early 2019, Stablepoint provides fully managed cPanel web hosting in a choice of 80+ locations around the globe. The company serves as an outsourced extension for SMBs where IT isn’t a function within their company. Since the company’s launch, the team has grown to 15 members and, together, they now host more than 10,000 websites.

Why DigitalOcean?

At previous companies the Stablepoint team had built their own data center, but that distracted them from their core mission: working with their end users. Now the team relies on the expertise of cloud platforms, like DigitalOcean, for a multitude of reasons. For starters, the time it takes to get a customer’s workload up and running via the DO API is just about an hour, meaning Stablepoint spends less time on the technical side of things and more time working with their users.

As Stablepoint’s CTO Dom Taylor put it, “One of our current customers was working with another provider when both of his servers went down, shutting down his business and his sole source of income. It took seven days for his servers to come back online, but when they did, he decided to look elsewhere. Before deciding on Stablepoint, he sought the guidance of a prominent player in the managed services space who told him it would take ten days to get two servers spun up. When the client came to Stablepoint, our team was able to use the DigitalOcean API to get his application up and running within 6 hours.”

This quickness to create is just one reason the Stablepoint team runs the majority of their clients’ workloads on DigitalOcean. In comparison to other cloud platforms out there, Taylor says, “The servers at DO cost half, but the performance you’re getting is comparable or greater than other major players.”

The price to performance, coupled with the superior support Stablepoint receives from the support team, is what keeps them moving more and more workloads over to DigitalOcean. Outside of that, the team has seen 30% MoM growth due to the cost savings they’re able to pass on to their end customers – which translates to a significantly improved bottom line and brand loyalty to DigitalOcean.