Overview

The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is the most significant legislative change in European data protection laws since the EU Data Protection Directive (Directive 95/46/EC), introduced in 1995. The GDPR became enforceable on May 25, 2018, strengthens the security and protection of personal data in the EU and serves as a single piece of legislation for all of the EU. It replaced the EU Data Protection Directive and all the local laws relating to it.

DigitalOcean supports the GDPR and all DigitalOcean services comply with its provisions. Not only is the GDPR an important step in protecting the fundamental right of privacy for European citizens, it has raised the bar for data protection, security and compliance in the industry.