Serverless computing comes to DigitalOcean

We are excited to announce that Nimbella has joined the DigitalOcean family to make serverless computing more accessible to developers, startups and small businesses across the world.

✔ Eliminate server management

✔ Get virtually infinite instant scale

✔ Pay only for what you use

✔ Support for stateful and stateless apps

✔ Built on Kubernetes and utilizes modern open standards

Read the announcement →