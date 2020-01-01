text logo
App Platform

Get apps to market faster

Build, deploy, and scale apps quickly using a simple, fully managed solution. We’ll handle the infrastructure, app runtimes and dependencies, so that you can push code to production in just a few clicks.

Starting at $5/mo
  • text logoBuild, deploy, manage, and scale apps
  • text logoSupport for Node.js, Python, Django, Go, PHP, Laravel, React, Ruby, Ruby on Rails, Gatsby, Hugo, container images, static sites
  • text logoZero infrastructure management
  • text logoHighly scalable
Get started

Code to production in just a few clicks

image

Fully managed solution

image

Maximize developer productivity

  • Get out of the box support for popular languages and frameworks like Node.js, Python, Django, Go, PHP, Laravel, React, Ruby, Ruby on Rails, Gatsby, Hugo, and static sites. Have apps in other languages? Simply provide a pre-built container image and App Platform will deploy it for you.
  • Deploy code directly from your GitHub and GitLab repositories. Automatically re-deploy the app when you push updates to your source code.
  • Run code with little to no customization. App Platform uses open, cloud native standards and automatically analyzes your code, creates containers, and runs them on Kubernetes clusters.
image

Scale apps, not costs

  • Keep costs low and easily optimize resources and costs as you scale apps. By running App Platform on DigitalOcean’s infrastructure, we make it simpler for you to control costs.
  • Scale horizontally or vertically to handle planned or unplanned traffic spikes.
  • Maximize availability with zero downtime deployments. Your apps remain available not only when you scale up or out, but also when you roll out new changes.

What can you build with App Platform?

Learn more about the common use cases.

card icon
Web apps

Build dynamic apps in popular languages like Python, Node.js.

card icon
Static sites

Create websites that are fast, secure, and highly scalable.

card icon
APIs

Add automation via APIs  .

card icon
Background workers

Improve efficiency by adding background workers. 

Learn more

Predictable & affordable pricing

Starter

Try App Platform and deploy static sites.

Starts at $0 / month *

  • bullet icon

    Build static sites

    tooltip icon

    Deploy hand coded or pre-generated HTML, CSS, JS, and icons

  • bullet icon

    Deployment from GitHub, GitLab

  • bullet icon

    Automatic HTTPS

    tooltip icon

    All apps are always https encrypted

  • bullet icon

    Bring your custom domain

  • bullet icon

    Global CDN

    tooltip icon

    Cloudflare for global, high-performace content delivery

  • bullet icon

    DDoS mitigation

  • bullet icon

    Unlimited team members

  • bullet icon

    Outbound transfer – 1GiB per app

  • bullet icon

    Build minutes – 100/mo

    tooltip icon

    May incur overages in the future

*

You can build and deploy 3 static sites for free. Every additional static site will be charged $3/mo.

Basic

Prototype your apps.

Starts at $5 / month

  • bullet icon

    Build static sites

    tooltip icon

    Deploy hand coded or pre-generated HTML, CSS, JS, and icons

  • bullet icon

    Build and deploy dynamic apps (e.g. Node.js,  Python, Go, Ruby, PHP, Docker)

  • bullet icon

    Deployment from GitHub, GitLab

  • bullet icon

    Automatic HTTPS

    tooltip icon

    All apps are always https encrypted

  • bullet icon

    Bring your custom domain

  • bullet icon

    Global CDN

    tooltip icon

    Cloudflare for global, high-performace content delivery

  • bullet icon

    DDoS mitigation

  • bullet icon

    Unlimited team members

  • bullet icon

    Application metrics – Hourly

  • bullet icon

    CPU – Shared

  • bullet icon

    Auto OS patching

  • bullet icon

    Vertical scaling

    tooltip icon

    Manually adjust the size of your container

  • bullet icon

    Outbound transfer – 40GiB per app

  • bullet icon

    Build minutes – 400/mo

    tooltip icon

    May incur overages in the future

Professional

Deploy your production apps.

Starts at $12 / month

  • bullet icon

    Build static sites

    tooltip icon

    Deploy hand coded or pre-generated HTML, CSS, JS, and icons

  • bullet icon

    Build and deploy dynamic apps (e.g. Node.js,  Python, Go, Ruby, PHP, Docker)

  • bullet icon

    Deployment from GitHub, GitLab

  • bullet icon

    Automatic HTTPS

    tooltip icon

    All apps are always https encrypted

  • bullet icon

    Bring your custom domain

  • bullet icon

    Global CDN

    tooltip icon

    Cloudflare for global, high-performace content delivery

  • bullet icon

    DDoS mitigation

  • bullet icon

    Unlimited team members

  • bullet icon

    Application metrics – Per-minute

  • bullet icon

    CPU – Shared & dedicated

  • bullet icon

    Auto OS patching

  • bullet icon

    Vertical scaling

    tooltip icon

    Manually adjust the size of your container

  • bullet icon

    Horizontal scaling

    tooltip icon

    Scale out to meet high traffic demands

  • bullet icon

    High availability

    tooltip icon

    Run multiple instances of your container for redundancy

  • bullet icon

    Outbound transfer – 100GiB per app

  • bullet icon

    Build minutes – 1,000/mo

    tooltip icon

    May incur overages in the future

If your dynamic app has static site components then all of them will be deployed at no additional charge on the Basic and Professional tiers. This is in addition to the 3 free static sites that you get as part of the Starter tier.

Learn more about pricing
image

Deploy your open source applications to DigitalOcean with the click of a button. Learn more

Previous
company logo

open quoteDigitalOcean App Platform enables us to quickly test and deploy our idea, and easily integrate it into our existing services. It reduces complexity and time to market while maintaining the level of our customers' experience. Simply fantastic!close quote

Bachtiar Rifai

Cofounder & CEO, Volantis Technology

company logo

open quoteI build apps and websites. I understand networking, but I'm not a specialist. DigitalOcean App Platform keeps me doing what I do best, not worrying about scaling my network. App Platform makes it very easy to deploy, understand, and debug any issues with my applications. The UI is super intuitive and much easier to use than competitors like AWS Elastic Beanstalk.close quote

Blaine O'Brien

Technical Director & Founder, chk12

company logo

open quoteWith DigitalOcean App Platform I can seamlessly deploy my applications to the cloud without worrying about infrastructure and the typical operational concerns. Combined with the ability to provision a managed PostgreSQL database with daily backups and automated failover, I can sleep at night knowing my apps are runningclose quote

Daniel Norman

Developer Advocate, Prisma

company logo

open quoteIt's very easy to get started with App Platform, and building, deploying, and scaling apps is fairly painless. All in all, App Platform provides an awesome experience and it's a great new addition to the DigitalOcean product portfolio.close quote

Derrick Mefaffy

Solutions Engineer, Strapi

company logo

open quoteI'm a happy developer when the infrastructure just gets out of the way so that I can focus on creating better features for our customers.close quote

Ashley Davis

CTO, Sortal

Next

Introducing App Platform

Check out how easy it is to build, deploy and scale apps

Regional availability

App Platform is available in the following regions.

  • AMS

    Amsterdam, Netherlands

    Live

  • NYC

    New York, NY

    Live

  • BLR

    Bangalore, India

    Coming soon

  • SFO

    San Francisco, CA

    Coming soon

  • FRA

    Frankfurt, Germany

    Live

  • SGP

    Singapore

    Coming soon

  • LON

    London, UK

    Coming soon

  • TOR

    Toronto, Canada

    Coming soon

Ready to get your apps to market faster?

Create account
Company
Products
Community
Solutions
Contact
Digital Ocean logo

© 2020 DigitalOcean, LLC. All rights reserved.

  • Twitter
  • Facebook
  • Instagram
  • Youtube
  • LinkedIn
  • Dev
  • Glassdoor
  • Built In