Build, deploy, and scale apps quickly using a simple, fully managed solution. We’ll handle the infrastructure, app runtimes and dependencies, so that you can push code to production in just a few clicks.
Build dynamic apps in popular languages like Python, Node.js.
Create websites that are fast, secure, and highly scalable.
Add automation via APIs .
Improve efficiency by adding background workers.
Deploy your production apps.
Starts at $12 / month
Build static sites
Deploy hand coded or pre-generated HTML, CSS, JS, and icons
Build and deploy dynamic apps (e.g. Node.js, Python, Go, Ruby, PHP, Docker)
Deployment from GitHub, GitLab
Automatic HTTPS
All apps are always https encrypted
Bring your custom domain
Global CDN
Cloudflare for global, high-performace content delivery
DDoS mitigation
Unlimited team members
Application metrics – Per-minute
CPU – Shared & dedicated
Auto OS patching
Vertical scaling
Manually adjust the size of your container
Horizontal scaling
Scale out to meet high traffic demands
High availability
Run multiple instances of your container for redundancy
Outbound transfer – 100GiB per app
Build minutes – 1,000/mo
May incur overages in the future
If your dynamic app has static site components then all of them will be deployed at no additional charge on the Basic and Professional tiers. This is in addition to the 3 free static sites that you get as part of the Starter tier.
DigitalOcean App Platform enables us to quickly test and deploy our idea, and easily integrate it into our existing services. It reduces complexity and time to market while maintaining the level of our customers' experience. Simply fantastic!
Bachtiar Rifai
Cofounder & CEO, Volantis Technology
I build apps and websites. I understand networking, but I'm not a specialist. DigitalOcean App Platform keeps me doing what I do best, not worrying about scaling my network. App Platform makes it very easy to deploy, understand, and debug any issues with my applications. The UI is super intuitive and much easier to use than competitors like AWS Elastic Beanstalk.
Blaine O'Brien
Technical Director & Founder, chk12
With DigitalOcean App Platform I can seamlessly deploy my applications to the cloud without worrying about infrastructure and the typical operational concerns. Combined with the ability to provision a managed PostgreSQL database with daily backups and automated failover, I can sleep at night knowing my apps are running
Daniel Norman
Developer Advocate, Prisma
It's very easy to get started with App Platform, and building, deploying, and scaling apps is fairly painless. All in all, App Platform provides an awesome experience and it's a great new addition to the DigitalOcean product portfolio.
Derrick Mefaffy
Solutions Engineer, Strapi
I'm a happy developer when the infrastructure just gets out of the way so that I can focus on creating better features for our customers.
Ashley Davis
CTO, Sortal
App Platform is available in the following regions.
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Live
New York, NY
Live
Bangalore, India
Coming soon
San Francisco, CA
Coming soon
Frankfurt, Germany
Live
Singapore
Coming soon
London, UK
Coming soon
Toronto, Canada
Coming soon