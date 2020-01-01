Spin up your choice of virtual machine in just 55 seconds. Basic, General Purpose, CPU-Optimized, or Memory-Optimized configurations provide flexibility to build, test, and grow your app from startup to scale.
Get the flexibility you need to get up and going quickly. Select your Droplet plan and customize from there.
Skip the installation and configuration and get straight to deploying your code.
Choose from Basic Plans that offer a mix of memory and shared vCPUs, or Performance Plans that provide dedicated hyper-threads from best-in-class Intel processors.
Deploy your Droplets and get a reliable connection and flat pricing across 8 data center regions.
Run your app on VMs that are precisely tuned for your use case. Here's how to choose.
Burstable performance from $5/mo
The most basic Droplet – a burstable portion of vCPU – along with a configurable amount of memory.
Simple or bursty applications such as low traffic web servers, blogs, discussion forums, CMS, small databases, dev/test servers, microservices, and repository hosting.
Consistent, fast performance from $40/mo
The most popular modern Droplet, with 100% dedicated vCPU, along with a balanced 4GB of memory for each vCPU.
Critical applications such as high-traffic web servers, e-commerce sites, medium-sized databases, and enterprise Software as a Service (SaaS).
The CPU-centric Droplet, with 100% dedicated vCPU, along with a more modest 2GB of memory for each vCPU.
CPU-intensive applications like CI/CD, video encoding, machine learning, ad serving, batch processing, and active front-end web servers.
The maximum memory Droplet, with 100% dedicated vCPU, along with a generous 8GB of memory for each vCPU.
RAM-intensive applications like high-performance databases, in-memory caches, and real-time big data processing.
Droplets with large amounts of NVMe SSD storage and memory, along with 100% dedicated vCPU.
Extra large NoSQL databases (e.g. MongoDB, Elasticsearch, TimeScaleDB), monitoring software e.g. Prometheus, and other data warehouses.
Cloud Spectator, an independent benchmarking firm, found that DigitalOcean delivered the best CPU performance per dollar when compared to AWS and Google. And thanks to our straightforward pricing, it’s easy to predict your monthly bill.
Our tools make it simple to collaborate, secure, monitor, and backup your Droplets.
Collect metrics on visibility, monitor Droplet performance, and receive alerts when problems arise in your infrastructure — at no additional cost.
Is your application expanding? Easily attach more storage and create highly available environments to meet your customers' demands.
Add more storage space to your Droplet or mix-and-match compute and storage to suit your application's needs — add $0.10 per gigabyte per month.
Our API enables you to deploy and manage thousands of Droplets and resources in a simple, programmatic way.
Manage your Droplets with greater flexibility using conventional HTTP requests. Take any number of actions or requests—including creating multiple Droplets, resizing, rebooting, enabling backups, and more—with curl commands or the official API wrappers. Includes OAuth support.
droplet = DropletKit::Droplet.new(
names: ['sub-01.example.com', 'sub-02.example.com'],
region: 'nyc3',
size: '1gb',
image: 'ubuntu-14-04-x64',
ipv6: true,
tags: ["web"]
)
client.droplets.create_multiple(droplet)
curl -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-H "Authorization: Bearer b7d03a6947b217efb6f3ec3bd3504582" \
-d '{"names":["sub-01.example.com","sub-02.example.com"],"region":"nyc3","size":"1gb",
"image":"ubuntu-14-04-x64"}' \
-X POST "https://api.digitalocean.com/v2/droplets"
createRequest := &godo.DropletMultiCreateRequest{
Names: []string{"sub-01.example.com","sub-02.example.com"},
Region: "nyc3",
Size: "1gb",
Image: godo.DropletCreateImage{
Slug: "ubuntu-14-04-x64",
},
IPv6: true,
Tags: []string{"web"},
}
droplet, _, err := client.Droplets.CreateMultiple(createRequest)
doctl compute droplet create "sub-01.example.com" "sub-02.example.com" \
--region nyc3 --size 1gb --image ubuntu-14-04-x64 --enable-ipv6
We provide a 99.99% uptime SLA. If we fail to deliver, we’ll credit you for the amount of time that service was unavailable.
Create a DNS record by entering your domain name and selecting a Droplet. Full DNS management allows you to easily control every aspect of your domain’s DNS settings.
Data centers located around the world mean you have the connectivity and redundancy you need to stay up and running.
Best-in-class network connectivity for speed and throughput.
Locate your Droplet in the cloud with the most up-to-date version of the Internet Protocol.
Enables Droplets to “talk” within the same data center. Traffic sent between Droplets across the private network will not count toward your bandwidth costs.
Transfer the ownership of a snapshot to any DigitalOcean user.
Add customized scripts to automate package installation during initial setup.
Deploy multiple Droplets with a few clicks within our control panel or from the command line via our API.
Vertically scale your Droplet’s resources up or down based on your usage.
We use enterprise-grade solid state disks (SSDs) for increased storage performance.
Enterprise-grade KVM hypervisors improve network performance and security.
See Droplet product manager, Karan Chhina, describe the modern Droplet.
Discover your infrastructure's potential with the help of over a thousand easy-to-follow development and system operation tutorials.
Tutorials
Product Docs
Product Docs
Spin up your choice of virtual machine in just 55 seconds.