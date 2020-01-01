text logo
Droplets

Easy, fast, and flexible compute

Spin up your choice of virtual machine in just 55 seconds. Basic, General Purpose, CPU-Optimized, or Memory-Optimized configurations provide flexibility to build, test, and grow your app from startup to scale.

Starting at $5/mo
  Spin up in 55s
  99.99% uptime SLA
  Global availability
  Deploy a standard distribution, 1-Click App, or custom image
Rapidly provision one to thousands of Droplets in seconds

Get the flexibility you need to get up and going quickly. Select your Droplet plan and customize from there.

Deploy your custom image, 1-Click App, or standard distribution

Skip the installation and configuration and get straight to deploying your code.

Choose a type and size

Choose from Basic Plans that offer a mix of memory and shared vCPUs, or Performance Plans that provide dedicated hyper-threads from best-in-class Intel processors.

Global availability

Deploy your Droplets and get a reliable connection and flat pricing across 8 data center regions.

Select the right resources for your workload

Run your app on VMs that are precisely tuned for your use case. Here's how to choose.

SHARED CPU

Burstable performance from $5/mo

Basic

The most basic Droplet – a burstable portion of vCPU – along with a configurable amount of memory.

DESIGNED FOR

Simple or bursty applications such as low traffic web servers, blogs, discussion forums, CMS, small databases, dev/test servers, microservices, and repository hosting.

DEDICATED CPU

Consistent, fast performance from $40/mo

General Purpose

The most popular modern Droplet, with 100% dedicated vCPU, along with a balanced 4GB of memory for each vCPU.

DESIGNED FOR

Critical applications such as high-traffic web servers, e-commerce sites, medium-sized databases, and enterprise Software as a Service (SaaS).

CPU-Optimized

The CPU-centric Droplet, with 100% dedicated vCPU, along with a more modest 2GB of memory for each vCPU.

DESIGNED FOR

CPU-intensive applications like CI/CD, video encoding, machine learning, ad serving, batch processing, and active front-end web servers.

Memory-Optimized

The maximum memory Droplet, with 100% dedicated vCPU, along with a generous 8GB of memory for each vCPU.

DESIGNED FOR

RAM-intensive applications like high-performance databases, in-memory caches, and real-time big data processing.

Storage-Optimized

Droplets with large amounts of NVMe SSD storage and memory, along with 100% dedicated vCPU.

DESIGNED FOR

Extra large NoSQL databases (e.g. MongoDB, Elasticsearch, TimeScaleDB), monitoring software e.g. Prometheus, and other data warehouses.

Deploy your Droplet with any of these available distributions

Save time by building on the OS that suits your needs.

Ubuntu

CentOS

Debian

Fedora

CoreOS

FreeBSD

Industry-leading price-performance

Cloud Spectator, an independent benchmarking firm, found that DigitalOcean delivered the best CPU performance per dollar when compared to AWS and Google. And thanks to our straightforward pricing, it’s easy to predict your monthly bill.

Save hours managing your compute environment

Our tools make it simple to collaborate, secure, monitor, and backup your Droplets.

Monitoring

Collect metrics on visibility, monitor Droplet performance, and receive alerts when problems arise in your infrastructure — at no additional cost.

We grow as fast as you do.

Is your application expanding? Easily attach more storage and create highly available environments to meet your customers' demands.

Block Storage

Add more storage space to your Droplet or mix-and-match compute and storage to suit your application's needs — add $0.10 per gigabyte per month.

Elegant API

Our API enables you to deploy and manage thousands of Droplets and resources in a simple, programmatic way.

Manage your Droplets with greater flexibility using conventional HTTP requests. Take any number of actions or requests—including creating multiple Droplets, resizing, rebooting, enabling backups, and more—with curl commands or the official API wrappers. Includes OAuth support.

API Documentation
  • Ruby
  • Curl
  • Go
  • Doctl
droplet = DropletKit::Droplet.new(
  names: ['sub-01.example.com', 'sub-02.example.com'],
  region: 'nyc3',
  size: '1gb',
  image: 'ubuntu-14-04-x64',
  ipv6: true,
  tags: ["web"]
)
client.droplets.create_multiple(droplet)

curl -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
     -H "Authorization: Bearer b7d03a6947b217efb6f3ec3bd3504582" \
     -d '{"names":["sub-01.example.com","sub-02.example.com"],"region":"nyc3","size":"1gb",
"image":"ubuntu-14-04-x64"}' \
     -X POST "https://api.digitalocean.com/v2/droplets"
createRequest := &godo.DropletMultiCreateRequest{
  Names: []string{"sub-01.example.com","sub-02.example.com"},
  Region: "nyc3",
  Size: "1gb",
  Image: godo.DropletCreateImage{
  Slug: "ubuntu-14-04-x64",
  },
  IPv6: true,
  Tags: []string{"web"},
}

droplet, _, err := client.Droplets.CreateMultiple(createRequest)

doctl compute droplet create "sub-01.example.com" "sub-02.example.com" \
--region nyc3 --size 1gb --image ubuntu-14-04-x64 --enable-ipv6

Network features and additional specs

99.99% uptime SLA

We provide a 99.99% uptime SLA. If we fail to deliver, we’ll credit you for the amount of time that service was unavailable.

DNS

Create a DNS record by entering your domain name and selecting a Droplet. Full DNS management allows you to easily control every aspect of your domain’s DNS settings.

Global data centers

Data centers located around the world mean you have the connectivity and redundancy you need to stay up and running.

40GbE

Best-in-class network connectivity for speed and throughput.

IPv6

Locate your Droplet in the cloud with the most up-to-date version of the Internet Protocol.

Private networking

Enables Droplets to “talk” within the same data center. Traffic sent between Droplets across the private network will not count toward your bandwidth costs.

Snapshot transfer

Transfer the ownership of a snapshot to any DigitalOcean user.

User data

Add customized scripts to automate package installation during initial setup.

Cluster deployment

Deploy multiple Droplets with a few clicks within our control panel or from the command line via our API.

Resize

Vertically scale your Droplet’s resources up or down based on your usage.

Enterprise SSDs

We use enterprise-grade solid state disks (SSDs) for increased storage performance.

KVM

Enterprise-grade KVM hypervisors improve network performance and security.

See Droplet product manager, Karan Chhina, describe the modern Droplet.

Do more with Droplets

Discover your infrastructure's potential with the help of over a thousand easy-to-follow development and system operation tutorials.

