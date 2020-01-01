Scale your applications and improve availability, security, and performance across your infrastructure in a few clicks.
Our Load Balancers are monitored for availability. If any anomalies are detected, our systems will correct them and fix them. Your Load Balancer will continue running smoothly without any extra work from you.
Load Balancers automatically provision and renew SSL certificates free of charge through Let’s Encrypt. Load Balancers also support HTTP/2, providing better performance for your users.
Provisions in seconds and is easily managed through the Control Panel or API.
Automatically pass a client’s IP address and port through to your Droplets.
Seamlessly add Load Balancers to your DigitalOcean Kubernetes cluster.
Load Balancers are a highly available, fully-managed service that work right out of the box and can be deployed as fast as a Droplet. Load Balancers distribute incoming traffic across your infrastructure to increase your application’s availability.
Load Balancers are available in Small, Medium, and Large sizes, at $10, $30, and $60 per month, respectively. Now with automatic Let’s Encrypt SSL provisioning and renewal and support for HTTP/2.
Our API enables you to manage Load Balancers in a simple, programmatic way.
Take any number of actions—including creating a new Load Balancer and adding Droplets to them through the API (Go and Ruby wrappers coming soon). Includes OAuth support.
## Create Load Balancer
curl -X POST -H "Content-Type: application/json" -H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" -d '{"name":"lb-name","region":"nyc3","droplet_ids":[<DROPLET_ID1>], "forwarding_rules": [
{
"entry_protocol": "http",
"entry_port": 80,
"target_protocol": "http",
"target_port": 80
}
]}' "https://api.digitalocean.com/v2/load_balancers"
## Add another droplet
curl -X POST -H "Content-Type: application/json" -H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" -d '{"droplet_ids":[<DROPLET_ID2>]}' "https://api.digitalocean.com/v2/load_balancers/<LB_UUID>/droplets"
Find out more about Load Balancers and creating highly available infrastructure with the help of step-by-step tutorials.
An Introduction to DigitalOcean Load Balancers
How To Create Your First DigitalOcean Load Balancer