Improve availability, performance, and scalability

Our Load Balancers are monitored for availability. If any anomalies are detected, our systems will correct them and fix them. Your Load Balancer will continue running smoothly without any extra work from you.

Let’s Encrypt and HTTP/2 support

Load Balancers automatically provision and renew SSL certificates free of charge through Let’s Encrypt. Load Balancers also support HTTP/2, providing better performance for your users.

Simple to set up

Provisions in seconds and is easily managed through the Control Panel or API.

Proxy Protocol support

Automatically pass a client’s IP address and port through to your Droplets.

Compatible with DigitalOcean Kubernetes

Seamlessly add Load Balancers to your DigitalOcean Kubernetes cluster.

Simple to deploy and manage

Load Balancers are a highly available, fully-managed service that work right out of the box and can be deployed as fast as a Droplet. Load Balancers distribute incoming traffic across your infrastructure to increase your application’s availability.

Deploy a Load Balancer for as little as $10 per month

Load Balancers are available in Small, Medium, and Large sizes, at $10, $30, and $60 per month, respectively. Now with automatic Let’s Encrypt SSL provisioning and renewal and support for HTTP/2.

Programmatically control your Load Balancers

Our API enables you to manage Load Balancers in a simple, programmatic way.

Create highly available setups with Load Balancers

Take any number of actions—including creating a new Load Balancer and adding Droplets to them through the API (Go and Ruby wrappers coming soon). Includes OAuth support.

API Documentation
## Create Load Balancer
curl -X POST -H "Content-Type: application/json" -H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" -d '{"name":"lb-name","region":"nyc3","droplet_ids":[<DROPLET_ID1>], "forwarding_rules": [
{
  "entry_protocol": "http",
  "entry_port": 80,
  "target_protocol": "http",
  "target_port": 80
}
]}' "https://api.digitalocean.com/v2/load_balancers"

## Add another droplet
curl -X POST -H "Content-Type: application/json" -H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" -d '{"droplet_ids":[<DROPLET_ID2>]}' "https://api.digitalocean.com/v2/load_balancers/<LB_UUID>/droplets"

Do more with Load Balancers

Find out more about Load Balancers and creating highly available infrastructure with the help of step-by-step tutorials.

