Build scalable high performance apps using our MongoDB cloud service. We’ll handle the provisioning, scaling, updates, back ups, and security of your MongoDB clusters, so you can focus on your apps.
Provision highly available MongoDB clusters in minutes via the UI, CLI or API .
Get automatic backups out of the box. We backup your entire clusters daily for free and provide a point in time recovery for 7 days.
Stay up to date with the latest MongoDB releases via DigitalOcean’s partnership with MongoDB Inc. We update your clusters automatically with minimal disruption to your business.
Minimize downtime and make your database highly available with stand-by nodes. These nodes add redundancy and immediately start serving requests if your primary node fails.
Easily handle the growth in traffic by scaling your clusters when needed.
Get security by default. We place all the clusters in a VPC network, encrypt data at rest and in transit, and make it easy for you to restrict access to the nodes.
Build apps using MongoDB, the world’s most popular document database and get tremendous flexibility in handling all sorts of data.
Get access to version 4.4, MongoDB’s latest release that comes packed with numerous enhancements like hedged reads, rust and swift drivers.
Analyze your data, and easily run complex queries with the powerful MongoDB Query Language.
Check out how you can create MongoDB clusters in just a few clicks
Always know what you'll pay with monthly caps and flat pricing across all data centers.
$15 / mo
$45 / mo
DigitalOcean Managed MongoDB helped our team quickly configure and deploy new MongoDB cluster instances in production to store large volumes of financial data. Setting up a cluster has never been so easy and fast.
Ezequiel Calonge
Lead Software Developer, Crediab SRL
As I’ve come to expect from DigitalOcean, their Managed MongoDB service boasts a brilliant UI with simple setup. Deploying a resilient, secure cluster is easy and doesn’t require a dedicated DevOps team on our end.
James Collins
Lead Web Developer, Associated Employers
Digitalocean Managed MongoDB came in at the right time when our company was overwhelmed with the complexities associated with managing our MongoDB. We can now focus on our software and save huge resources.
Elvis
CEO, Myapp Labs
DigitalOcean Managed MongoDB has a clear focus on ease of use and quickly getting up and running, which makes it possible for our engineers to use it both for short-lived experiments as well as production workloads.
Emanuel Winblad
CTO, Sportality
DigitalOcean's Managed MongoDB has been an absolute time saver! With a few simple clicks the database was deployed, secured and connected to my app, ready for production.
Eilif Johansen
CEO, Lykkes Digitalt AS
Managed MongoDB is available in the following regions
Amsterdam, Netherlands
LIVE
Frankfurt, Germany
LIVE
New York, USA
LIVE
Bangalore, India
Coming soon
London, UK
Coming soon
New York, USA
Coming soon
San Francisco
Coming soon
San Francisco, USA
Coming soon
Singapore, Asia
Coming soon
Kick the tires of Managed MongoDB with sample apps and datasets.
Build your single player and multiplayer games with Managed MongoDB. Develop online games quickly, scale up easily to reach global audiences and store and retrieve vast amounts of data like player profiles, badges, leaderboards.
Power the backend of your web and mobile apps with Managed MongoDB. Use MongoDB’s flexibility to handle your apps’ data requirements as they evolve.
Use Managed MongoDB as the database for your online stores. Handle flash sales easily, provide fast user experience and manage huge volumes of both data and traffic.
Ready to spin up a MongoDB cluster?