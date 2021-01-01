text logo
Build scalable high performance apps using our MongoDB cloud service. We’ll handle the provisioning, scaling, updates, back ups, and security of your MongoDB clusters, so you can focus on your apps.

Starting at $15/month
  Fully managed solution
  Automatic daily backups with point in time recovery
  High availability with automated failover
  Automatic updates and access to latest MongoDB releases
  Secure by default

Simplify your MongoDB administration

Focus more on apps, and less on maintaining database

Provision highly available MongoDB clusters in minutes via the UI, CLI or API .

Get automatic backups out of the box. We backup your entire clusters daily for free and provide a point in time recovery for 7 days.

Stay up to date with the latest MongoDB releases via DigitalOcean’s partnership with MongoDB Inc. We update your clusters automatically with minimal disruption to your business.

Run and scale production apps with confidence

Minimize downtime and make your database highly available with stand-by nodes. These nodes add redundancy and immediately start serving requests if your primary node fails.

Easily handle the growth in traffic by scaling your clusters when needed.

Get security by default. We place all the clusters in a VPC network, encrypt data at rest and in transit, and make it easy for you to restrict access to the nodes.

Take full advantage of MongoDB features

Build apps using MongoDB, the world’s most popular document database and get tremendous flexibility in handling all sorts of data.

Get access to version 4.4, MongoDB’s latest release that comes packed with numerous enhancements like hedged reads, rust and swift drivers.

Analyze your data, and easily run complex queries with the powerful MongoDB Query Language.

See Managed MongoDB in action

Check out how you can create MongoDB clusters in just a few clicks

Predictable pricing

Always know what you'll pay with monthly caps and flat pricing across all data centers.

$15 / mo

Three-node replica set

$45 / mo

Crediab logo

open quoteDigitalOcean Managed MongoDB helped our team quickly configure and deploy new MongoDB cluster instances in production to store large volumes of financial data. Setting up a cluster has never been so easy and fast.close quote

Ezequiel Calonge

Lead Software Developer, Crediab SRL

Associated Employers logo

open quoteAs I’ve come to expect from DigitalOcean, their Managed MongoDB service boasts a brilliant UI with simple setup. Deploying a resilient, secure cluster is easy and doesn’t require a dedicated DevOps team on our end.close quote

James Collins

Lead Web Developer, Associated Employers

myapp logo

open quoteDigitalocean Managed MongoDB came in at the right time when our company was overwhelmed with the complexities associated with managing our MongoDB. We can now focus on our software and save huge resources.close quote

Elvis

CEO, Myapp Labs

company logo

open quoteDigitalOcean Managed MongoDB has a clear focus on ease of use and quickly getting up and running, which makes it possible for our engineers to use it both for short-lived experiments as well as production workloads.close quote

Emanuel Winblad

CTO, Sportality

company logo

open quoteDigitalOcean's Managed MongoDB has been an absolute time saver! With a few simple clicks the database was deployed, secured and connected to my app, ready for production.close quote

Eilif Johansen

CEO, Lykkes Digitalt AS

Regional availability

Managed MongoDB is available in the following regions

  • AMS3

    Amsterdam, Netherlands

    LIVE

  • FRA1

    Frankfurt, Germany

    LIVE

  • NYC3

    New York, USA

    LIVE

  • BLR1

    Bangalore, India

    Coming soon

  • LON1

    London, UK

    Coming soon

  • NYC1

    New York, USA

    Coming soon

  • SFO2

    San Francisco

    Coming soon

  • SFO3

    San Francisco, USA

    Coming soon

  • SGP1

    Singapore, Asia

    Coming soon

What can you build with Managed MongoDB

Gaming

Build your single player and multiplayer games with Managed MongoDB. Develop online games quickly, scale up easily to reach global audiences and store and retrieve vast amounts of data like player profiles, badges, leaderboards.

Web and mobile apps

Power the backend of your web and mobile apps with Managed MongoDB. Use MongoDB’s flexibility to handle your apps’ data requirements as they evolve.

eCommerce

Use Managed MongoDB as the database for your online stores. Handle flash sales easily, provide fast user experience and manage huge volumes of both data and traffic.

Hassle free MongoDB hosting

Ready to spin up a MongoDB cluster?

