Leave the complexity of Redis administration to us. We’ll handle setting up, securing, and updating - so you can focus on building great apps
Quickly and easily spin up a high-performance Redis™ cluster.
Launch a Redis cluster with just a few clicks and then access it via our simplified UI or an API. Never worry about maintenance operations or updates – we handle that for you.
Scale up at anytime to support your business growth.
Databases run in your account’s private network, which isolates communication at the account or team level. Requests via the public internet can still reach your database, but only if you whitelist specific inbound sources. Data is also encrypted in transit and at rest.
In the event of a failure, Managed Databases will automatically switch data handling to a standby node to minimize downtime.
Managed Databases run on enterprise-class hardware and SSD storage, giving you lightning-fast performance.
DigitalOcean's Managed Databases have been a game changer. They’ve done a fantastic job of removing the complexity of setting up, tuning, and securing databases for production use.
Brad Kilshaw
Founder, Nivel Technologies
Having fully automated replication, backups and other database level configuration is a must for us. This plus their predictable pricing and awesome support made our choice of cloud vendor an easy one.
Raphael Costa
CTO, Eficiência Fiscal
Can't wait to try out @DigitalOcean's Managed Databases, being able to not worry about the correct settings and just code away is worth every penny. #DODB
Darwin
Twitter @somwhatparanoid, halcyon.hr
Being able to use a DB without handling its operations allows me sleep without being paged at 4 AM.
Gonçalo— Twitter @gmcabrita
Software Engineer, amplemarket
Understand database performance, resource usage, and errors so that you can efficiently size, scale, and tune your Redis cluster.
CPU usage: Shows the minimum, maximum, and average percentage of processing power being used across all cores.
Load average: Displays 1-, 5-, and 15- minute load averages, averaged across all primary and standby nodes. It measures the processes that are either being handled by the processor or are waiting for processor time.
Memory usage: Presents the minimum, maximum, and average percentage of memory consumption across all nodes.
Disk usage: Shows the minimum, maximum, and average percentage of disk space consumed across all primary and standby nodes. It is a best practice to maintain disk usage below 90%.
Cache hit ratio: The ratio of keyspace hits to the number of keyspace hits and misses, which is a measure of cache usage efficiency.
Discover all of our Managed Databases resources – in a single place. With thousands of tutorials and forum posts from our staff and huge community of developers, answers are just a few clicks away.
Explore the benefits of Managed Databases and whether they're right for you.
Learn how to use several different tools and methods to measure the performance of a Redis server.
Learn what sharding is, its main benefits, and a few common sharding methods.
We’ll walk you through the simple steps to get your Redis cluster live – quickly.
Managed Redis is now in General Availability.
Always know what you'll pay with monthly caps and flat pricing across all data centers. Spin up a cluster for just $15/ mo or a high-availability cluster with a standby node for $50/ mo.
Three levels of support services are designed to meet your needs whether you are a startup, small business, or anything in between.
Learn more about product features, pricing, platform status, details for our API, release notes and limitations.
