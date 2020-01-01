managed-databases icon
MANAGED DATABASES

Worry-free database hosting

Leave the complexity of database administration to us. We’ll handle setting up, backing up, and updating — so you can focus on building great apps.

  • text logoFully managed databases
  • text logoMySQL, Redis™*, & PostgreSQL
  • text logoHighly scalable
  • text logoFree daily backups
  • text logoAutomatic failover
Powerful & scalable

Quickly and easily spin up a high-performance database cluster.

Worry-free setup & maintenance

Launch a database cluster with just a few clicks and then access it via our simplified UI or an API. Never worry about maintenance operations or updates – we handle that for you. 

Highly scalable

Scale up at any time to support your business growth.

Free daily backups

Your data is critical. That’s why we ensure it’s backed up automatically every day.  Restore data to any point within the previous seven days.

Automated failover

In the event of a failure, Managed Databases will automatically switch data handling to a standby node to minimize downtime.

Fast, reliable performance

Managed Databases run on enterprise-class hardware and SSD storage, giving you lightning-fast performance.

End-to-end security

Databases run in your account’s private network, which isolates communication at the account or team level. Requests via the public internet can still reach your database, but only if you whitelist specific inbound sources. Data is also encrypted in transit and at rest.

icon

company logo

open quoteDigitalOcean's Managed Databases have been a game changer. They’ve done a fantastic job of removing the complexity of setting up, tuning, and securing databases for production use.close quote

Brad Kilshaw

Founder, Nivel Technologies

company logo

open quoteHaving fully automated replication, backups and other database level configuration is a must for us. This plus their predictable pricing and awesome support made our choice of cloud vendor an easy one.close quote

Raphael Costa

CTO, Eficiência Fiscal

open quoteCan't wait to try out @DigitalOcean's Managed Databases, being able to not worry about the correct settings and just code away is worth every penny. #DODBclose quote

Darwin

Darwin–Twitter @somwhatparanoid, halcyon.hr

open quoteBeing able to use a DB without handling its operations allows me sleep without being paged at 4 AM.close quote

gonçalo — Twitter @gmcabrita

Software Engineer, amplemarket

Simple pricing & superior support

Simple, predictable pricing

Always know what you'll pay with monthly caps and flat pricing across all data centers. Spin up a cluster for just $15/ mo or a high-availability cluster with a standby node for $50/ mo.

World-class support & services

Three levels of support are designed to meet your needs whether you are a startup, small business, or anything in between.

Detailed documentation

Get more information on product features, platform status, release notes, and limits, as well as details for our API.

