Quickly and easily spin up a high-performance database cluster.

Worry-free setup & maintenance Launch a database cluster with just a few clicks and then access it via our simplified UI or an API. Never worry about maintenance operations or updates – we handle that for you. Highly scalable Scale up at any time to support your business growth. Free daily backups Your data is critical. That’s why we ensure it’s backed up automatically every day. Restore data to any point within the previous seven days. Automated failover In the event of a failure, Managed Databases will automatically switch data handling to a standby node to minimize downtime. Fast, reliable performance Managed Databases run on enterprise-class hardware and SSD storage, giving you lightning-fast performance. End-to-end security Databases run in your account’s private network, which isolates communication at the account or team level. Requests via the public internet can still reach your database, but only if you whitelist specific inbound sources. Data is also encrypted in transit and at rest.

*Redis is a trademark of Redis Labs Ltd. Any rights therein are reserved to Redis Labs Ltd. Any use by DigitalOcean is for referential purposes only and does not indicate any sponsorship, endorsement or affiliation between Redis and DigitalOcean.