DigitalOcean offers two primary options to host your Node.js application: Droplets, our easy-to-use virtual machines, and App Platform, our fully-managed Platform as a Service offering.
DigitalOcean Droplets are Linux-based virtual machines that give you control over your infrastructure setup. DigitalOcean offers multiple types of Droplets for different needs, including both shared and dedicated CPU offerings, memory-optimized, storage-optimized, and CPU-optimized offerings. Droplets are managed by a simple user interface and can easily be scaled both vertically and horizontally by adding more additional Droplets or by expanding the size of one Droplet. Droplets start at just $5/month for our basic shared CPU offering.
DigitalOcean App Platform enables you to get applications to market faster by building, scaling, and deploying apps in a fully managed solution. DigitalOcean manages your infrastructure, app runtime and dependencies so you can push code to production quickly and easily. App Platform includes out of the box support for Node.js and other runtimes and languages - you simply provide a container image and App Platform will handle the rest. You can try App Platform for free, and pricing to build and deploy dynamic Node.js apps starts at $5/month.
Node.js is a popular JavaScript runtime environment that enables developers to build scalable applications. Using Node.js enables you to write your front-end and back-end code in the same language, and can save time for developers.
Node.js is excellent for I/O-intensive tasks, including real-time applications such as live chats, streaming applications, Internet of Things applications, and other web applications. It is less commonly used for CPU-intensive applications such as video processing.
Node.js applications can easily be deployed on DigitalOcean Droplets or App Platform. Check out this tutorial on how to deploy Node.js on DigitalOcean and this tutorial on how to set up Node.js on Ubuntu 20.04.
DigitalOcean has a library of tutorials on Node.js, from how to write and run your first Node.js program to building a full-stack application using Node.js, MongoDB, Docker, and Kubernetes. Check out all of our Node.js tutorials here.
Yes, DigitalOcean provides simple load balancers so that you can improve availability, performances, and scalability for your applications. Learn more about our load balancers here.