What is Node.js?

Node.js is a popular JavaScript runtime environment that enables developers to build scalable applications. Using Node.js enables you to write your front-end and back-end code in the same language, and can save time for developers.

What applications are ideal for Node.js?

Node.js is excellent for I/O-intensive tasks, including real-time applications such as live chats, streaming applications, Internet of Things applications, and other web applications. It is less commonly used for CPU-intensive applications such as video processing.

How do I deploy Node.js applications on DigitalOcean?

Node.js applications can easily be deployed on DigitalOcean Droplets or App Platform. Check out this tutorial on how to deploy Node.js on DigitalOcean and this tutorial on how to set up Node.js on Ubuntu 20.04.

How do I learn more about Node.js?

DigitalOcean has a library of tutorials on Node.js, from how to write and run your first Node.js program to building a full-stack application using Node.js, MongoDB, Docker, and Kubernetes. Check out all of our Node.js tutorials here.

Does DigitalOcean offer load balancing for my hosting?

Yes, DigitalOcean provides simple load balancers so that you can improve availability, performances, and scalability for your applications. Learn more about our load balancers here.