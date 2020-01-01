Build your infrastructure for high-performance and high-availability

We want to ensure that all of our customers have the knowledge and tools to make their infrastructure resilient, available, and fast.

How to scale for high-performance using DigitalOcean products

We thought it might be helpful to share recommendations from our solution engineers to make your app or website faster, more secure, and scalable.

image

Production Ready

You can reduce latency and increase scalability by offloading static content such as images and CSS to CDN Spaces. Adding a Cloud Firewall makes your app secure as it blocks malicious traffic, at no extra cost. We highly advise enabling backups so that you can easily revert to an older state of the Droplet in case things go wrong. We also recommend decoupling your database from your application server.

Decide on the level of control you want over your infrastructure.

Do you want to simply write code, click a button, and then have your app automatically deploy? Or are you looking to set up and maintain the underlying servers that control your application? No matter what kind of development path you are looking to start we have you covered.

card icon
Droplets

Run and manage your app directly on our VMs, or as we call them, Droplets. Choose between Basic, General Purpose, CPU-Optimized, or Memory-Optimized VMs. Spin up Droplets with your choice of Linux OS in 55 seconds or less.

card icon
App Platform

Build, deploy, and scale apps quickly using a simple, fully managed solution. We’ll handle the infrastructure, app run times and dependencies, so that you can push code to production in just a few clicks.

DigitalOcean Droplets: A Modern Day Overview

DigitalOcean Droplets have quietly evolved from low-cost VMs well-suited to developers’ hobby projects, into a robust compute platform suitable for both business and personal applications. In this video we share an overview of the Droplet, and discuss sizing, scaling, saving, and securing your Droplet.

open quoteDroplets are particularly good for scaling your systems. If you are looking to add more CPU, memory or storage you can do that with a click of a button. You can even change the type of Droplet you use without any trouble.close quote

Ryan Pollock

Senior Product Marketing Manager, DigitalOcean

Maximizing performance by choosing the right storage options

Flexible and scalable data storage is a baseline requirement for most applications and services being developed with modern techniques and tools.

Security and reliability with DigitalOcean networking

As part of your deployment process, it is important to include building in robust and thorough security and reliability measures for your systems and applications.

image

Load Balancers

When you plan for your scaling needs, you’ll always be ready to handle more traffic. Adding a fully managed Load Balancer increases availability by distributing traffic between your Droplets.

Invest in managed databases 

Most apps today – big and small – run on data. This data is in turn stored in databases. If you are running a WordPress site, mobile app, or web app, chances are you’re using a database.

Benefits of Managed Databases

Learn about the benefits of DBaaS, including the difficulties that come with managing a database on your own.

open quoteWhen is it time to switch to Managed Databases? Perhaps you are tired of managing a database on your own. You are spending more time configuring database clusters than improving your application.close quote

Alexis Reyes

Senior Solutions Engineer, DigitalOcean

Managed Kubernetes

For our customers out there who want to embrace the complex world of Kubernetes, we have you covered

Ready to get started?

