You can reduce latency and increase scalability by offloading static content such as images and CSS to CDN Spaces. Adding a Cloud Firewall makes your app secure as it blocks malicious traffic, at no extra cost. We highly advise enabling backups so that you can easily revert to an older state of the Droplet in case things go wrong. We also recommend decoupling your database from your application server.
Do you want to simply write code, click a button, and then have your app automatically deploy? Or are you looking to set up and maintain the underlying servers that control your application? No matter what kind of development path you are looking to start we have you covered.
Run and manage your app directly on our VMs, or as we call them, Droplets. Choose between Basic, General Purpose, CPU-Optimized, or Memory-Optimized VMs. Spin up Droplets with your choice of Linux OS in 55 seconds or less.
Build, deploy, and scale apps quickly using a simple, fully managed solution. We’ll handle the infrastructure, app run times and dependencies, so that you can push code to production in just a few clicks.
DigitalOcean Droplets have quietly evolved from low-cost VMs well-suited to developers’ hobby projects, into a robust compute platform suitable for both business and personal applications. In this video we share an overview of the Droplet, and discuss sizing, scaling, saving, and securing your Droplet.
Droplets are particularly good for scaling your systems. If you are looking to add more CPU, memory or storage you can do that with a click of a button. You can even change the type of Droplet you use without any trouble.
Flexible and scalable data storage is a baseline requirement for most applications and services being developed with modern techniques and tools.
Attach secure and scalable SSD-based Volumes Block Storage to your Droplet.
S3-compatible object storage with a built-in CDN that makes scaling easy, reliable, and affordable.
As part of your deployment process, it is important to include building in robust and thorough security and reliability measures for your systems and applications.
When you plan for your scaling needs, you’ll always be ready to handle more traffic. Adding a fully managed Load Balancer increases availability by distributing traffic between your Droplets.
Most apps today – big and small – run on data. This data is in turn stored in databases. If you are running a WordPress site, mobile app, or web app, chances are you’re using a database.
MySQL is an open source, object-relational database built with speed and reliability in mind.
Redis is an open source, key-value database built with an in-memory design that emphasizes speed.
PostgreSQL is an open source, object-relational database built with a focus on extensibility, data integrity, and speed.
Learn about the benefits of DBaaS, including the difficulties that come with managing a database on your own.
When is it time to switch to Managed Databases? Perhaps you are tired of managing a database on your own. You are spending more time configuring database clusters than improving your application.
For our customers out there who want to embrace the complex world of Kubernetes, we have you covered