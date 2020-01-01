We provide the combination of flexible compute layers with low-bandwidth pricing that make building a streaming service easy for your developers – and cost-efficient for your business.
We charge 10-20% less than other clouds do for bandwidth. This can lead to high savings as your streaming business scales. As you invest and grow your company, you can be sure you are saving on bandwidth costs with DigitalOcean.
Choose from a range of performance plans to set up a powerful configuration for your streaming service. Our CPU-Optimized Droplets are perfect for streaming service configurations that demand fast, consistent performance from dedicated vCPUs.
We make bandwidth pricing less complex while saving your business thousands as you scale
For network-intensive applications – like video streaming businesses – bandwidth costs can be substantial, perhaps even making up a majority of your cloud computing costs. And since you’ll often see bandwidth costs phrased as pennies per GB, you might dismiss this cost as negligible. You’re liable to overlook bandwidth costs until your app has reached a consequential scale, when you suddenly find that all those pennies really add up.
We provide each virtual machine a bandwidth allotment, which is pooled with your teams other resources. After the cap is exceeded, we charge just $.01 per GB compared to the $.05 - $.12 per GB cost on other cloud providers. Our bandwidth pricing is uniform across data center regions and does not vary by slabs/tiers of bandwidth consumed. In comparison, bandwidth pricing across other cloud providers tends to be complex because they vary prices by data center region as well as the tiers of bandwidth transferred.
We commissioned Cloud Spectator to evaluate the performance of virtual machines (VMs) from three different Cloud Service Providers (CSPs): Amazon Web Services, Google Compute Engine and DigitalOcean. Based on the analysis, DigitalOcean’s VM performance was superior in nearly all measured VM performance dimensions, and DigitalOcean provides some of the most compelling performance per dollar available in the industry. You will save on bandwidth costs, while getting the same or better performance compared to other cloud providers.
While your architecture may end up looking very different depending on the type of service you’re building, here are some examples of what you can do using our cloud.
When you plan for your scaling needs, you’ll always be ready to handle more viewers. Adding a fully managed Load Balancer increases availability by distributing traffic between your Droplets.
With DigitalOcean you can create real-time live streaming at scale coupled with performance, reliability you can trust, and a low price tag to match (1¢ per GB transfer!)
Chris Allen
Co-founder & CEO, Red5 Pro
With a partner like DigitalOcean, we can save on data transfer costs and became more cost-efficient. The cloud cost optimization that Vidgyor has seen in the past few months is approximately 25%, which is a big amount for most companies and in these tough times, any savings will go a long way.
Mahaboob Khan
Cofounder and CEO, Vidgyor
For us it’s very important to provide low latency service and to be able to scale quickly. The fact that DigitalOcean makes it practical for us to have servers all over the world and can start up servers very quickly, it allows us to meet the demands of our customers.
Justin Karneges
Founder and CEO, Fanout
DigitalOcean’s community tutorials, tech talks, product docs and blog posts help you quickly get started. Here’s a small sample of the resources available.
Thank you for your inquiry. You'll receive a response within thee to five business days
There was a problem with your form request. Please try again.
Our team of solutions experts can help you get started with migration plans and provide advice on how to scale your streaming service.