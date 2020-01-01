We provide each virtual machine a bandwidth allotment, which is pooled with your teams other resources. After the cap is exceeded, we charge just $.01 per GB compared to the $.05 - $.12 per GB cost on other cloud providers. Our bandwidth pricing is uniform across data center regions and does not vary by slabs/tiers of bandwidth consumed. In comparison, bandwidth pricing across other cloud providers tends to be complex because they vary prices by data center region as well as the tiers of bandwidth transferred.