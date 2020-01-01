Run your own VPN server

Take control of your privacy by quickly setting up a fast, reliable, and easy to use VPN in under two minutes.

Get startedTalk to an expert

The safest VPN is the one you run yourself

When running one of our recommended open source VPN solutions on your own DigitalOcean server, all of your traffic is encrypted and none of the logs are recorded. Therefore, we are unable to disclose this information to third parties.

Easy-to-install VPNs for all levels of experience

Manually installing and configuring your VPN’s dependencies can take hours or even days. With either Outline, our Marketplace 1-Click Apps, or our Community tutorials, you can easily deploy open source VPN solutions that match your level of expertise and customization required.

card icon
Outline

Managed VPN services

card icon
Marketplace 1-Click Apps

View marketplace

card icon
Community Tutorials

Build your own

What you get when you run a private VPN server:

Additional resources

DigitalOcean’s Community tutorials and product docs help you quickly get in-depth knowledge on server software of all kinds, including VPNs. Here’s a small sample of the resources available.

Read more VPN Tutorials

Ready to run your own VPN server?

Talk to an expertGet started for free
Company
Products
Community
Solutions
Contact
Digital Ocean logo

© 2020 DigitalOcean, LLC. All rights reserved.

  • Twitter
  • Facebook
  • Instagram
  • Youtube
  • LinkedIn
  • Dev
  • Glassdoor
  • Built In