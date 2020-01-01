Learn what you can build with App Platform

App Platform provides a fully managed solution to rapidly build, deploy, manage, and scale apps. Deploy code by simply pointing to GitHub or GitLab repository and let App Platform manage the infrastructure, application runtimes, and other dependencies.

Common use cases for App Platform

Web apps

Build dynamic apps in popular languages like Python, NodeJS

Static sites

Create websites that are fast, secure, and highly scalable

APIs

Add automation via APIs  

Background workers

Improve efficiency by adding background workers 

Videos

Short how-to videos to help you get up and running with App Platform

Deploy an App from Github

Learn how to connect to your code in GitHub repo and deploy it using App Platform

Deploy a full API and frontend to App Platform

Learn how you can quickly build a dynamic app and deploy API and front end to App Platform

Deploy a Gatsby static site

Check out how you can easily deploy a static site built in Gatsby

Deploy a dynamic Laravel app

Learn how to quickly deploy a Laravel based dynamic app.

Deploy a Django App

Learn how to setup your Django project and deploy it to App Platform

Build and deploy a Slackbot

Learn how to build and deploy your first Python Slackbot on App Platform

Deploy a Next.js App

Sample apps

Cool apps to help you kick tires and experience the power of App Platform

Deploy your open source applications to DigitalOcean with the click of a button. Learn more

Tutorials

Comprehensive, expert tutorials to help you at every stage of production, whether you're learning, practicing, running, or optimizing.

