There’s a first time for everything, and on November 10th and 11th, DigitalOcean will be hosting deploy, its first ever 24-hour global virtual conference, with registration opening today! Founded on the values of simplicity, community, and love, we know how important it is to spend time with the people that mean the most to us, especially during a time when it’s never been more challenging to do so. 2020 is the perfect time to bring our global community together to celebrate the things we all care about: learning, building, and creating the future we want to see. This event will transcend the expected and be an experience that you will never forget.

deploy is a conference featuring a showstopping lineup of speakers, high-quality content, and a multitude of ways to engage with the global developer community. Here’s a sneak preview of deploy and everything you should know about the 24-hour event so you can get the most out of your experience.

High-caliber Headliners

When DigitalOcean set out to craft its first ever global virtual conference, we asked ourselves what would resonate most for our community and customers. Offering great content means hearing from a variety of perspectives that can break down problems and experiences into actionable and inspiring information. That’s why we spent so much time crafting this line-up and curating content we can’t wait to deliver.

It all kicks off with DigitalOcean’s CEO, Yancey Spruill. Yancey will provide an overview of the current state of the company, share our latest products, plus upcoming plans and features on the product front.

His keynote will be followed by a plethora of presentations from community members, engineers, customers, and other experts that are building leading technologies and companies in the cloud community. See the full agenda to make note of the talks and sessions you won’t want to miss.

The content spans a wide breadth of topics relevant to today’s developer ecosystem, from HashiCorp bringing you a creative point of view of building Kubernetes clusters in the blocky world of Minecraft, all the way to Incident Labs sharing best practices for being mindful of burnout for engineering teams in the era of COVID-19.

Latest and Greatest

Keeping the community informed about our vision is important to us, which is why we are transparent about our Product Roadmap. At deploy, we’ll take a deep dive into what we’re planning to simplify cloud computing so developers and businesses can spend more time creating software that changes the world.

In case you missed it, we just launched an exciting new product offering that is a reimagined PaaS (platform as a service) called DigitalOcean App Platform. We have already seen the community using it to build amazing apps and can't wait to see what you create. We are connecting you to our community of engineers and product builders who worked on this product so you can become an expert yourself. Don’t forget, we want to hear what you think, and see what you have built, so we can learn how we can continue to support the global developer community.

Networking in the New Normal

A challenge that occurs in the virtual event world is how we can connect and collaborate remotely. We have attended many of the events our partners and customers have put on, but endeavor to take on this challenge in our own DigitalOcean style. We don’t want to just recreate the in-person event experience - we want to do something that is inherent to our new normal. That’s why the DigitalOcean team will have a dedicated Discord server for the community to come together and engage directly with each other and the DigitalOcean team.

Join the Discord server and dive into these channels:

App modernization

Open source communities

Scaling your product

Containers/cloud native solutions

Conference swag evolution

Members of our team will be available throughout the 24 hours of the event. Everyone is invited, from executive staff and engineers to product builders and content creators. The server will include special networking rooms, picture booths, and hourly swag giveaways, all to ensure you have optimal access to meet and engage with fellow community members.

Self Care Conferencing

Mind and body are top of mind for our team as we work remotely. There will be breaks throughout the conference to keep you fresh, relaxed, and feeling zen. We worked with top experts in the self care space to help you balance all the educational content coming from deploy using movement and mindfulness. We will be conducting yoga sessions, showcasing Shaolin stretches (Wu-Tang certified), delivering beats straight from Brooklyn, and so much more. Our wellness track is exclusive for conference-goers only, so be sure to RSVP for access.

We’re so honored to have such an incredible community and we can’t wait to connect with each and every one of you at deploy. The time and details are below:

Date: Nov 10 -11, 2020 @ 10 am EDT

Hollie Haggans

Manager, Community Relations & Engagement