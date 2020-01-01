Leave the complexity of MySQL administration to us. We’ll handle setting up, backing up, and updating — so you can focus on building great apps.
Quickly and easily spin up a high-performance MySQL cluster.
Launch a MySQL cluster with just a few clicks and then access it via our simplified UI or an API. Never worry about maintenance operations or updates – we handle that for you.
Scale up at anytime to support your business growth. Easily spin up read- only nodes to scale read operations.
Your data is critical. That’s why we ensure it’s backed up automatically every day. Restore data to any point within the previous seven days.
Databases run in your account’s private network, which isolates communication at the account or team level. Requests via the public internet can still reach your database, but only if you whitelist specific inbound sources. Data is also encrypted in transit and at rest.
In the event of a failure, Managed Databases will automatically switch data handling to a standby node to minimize downtime.
Managed Databases run on enterprise-class hardware and SSD storage, giving you lightning-fast performance.
DigitalOcean's Managed Databases have been a game changer. They’ve done a fantastic job of removing the complexity of setting up, tuning, and securing databases for production use.
Brad Kilshaw
Founder, Nivel Technologies
Having fully automated replication, backups and other database level configuration is a must for us. This plus their predictable pricing and awesome support made our choice of cloud vendor an easy one.
Raphael Costa
CTO, Eficiência Fiscal
Can't wait to try out @DigitalOcean's Managed Databases, being able to not worry about the correct settings and just code away is worth every penny. #DODB
Darwin
Twitter @somwhatparanoid, halcyon.hr
Being able to use a DB without handling its operations allows me sleep without being paged at 4 AM.
Gonçalo— Twitter @gmcabrita
Software Engineer, amplemarket
Understand database performance, resource usage, and errors so that you can efficiently size, scale, and tune your MySQL cluster.
Managed Databases include critical database-level metrics, such as connections, cache hit ratio, sequential vs indexed scans, throughput, and more.
Cache hit ratio is the percent of reads from the database in-memory cache, as opposed to disk, and is ideally about 99%.
Managed Databases also include cluster resource utilization metrics like CPU, load average, memory usage, and disk usage.
Disk usage is the percent of disk used by all nodes in the cluster. While it will fluctuate, you should maintain disk usage below 90%.
Set alerts on database resource usage, and get notified via email or Slack.
Managed MySQL is now in General Availability.
New York, USA NYC1
LIVE
Frankfurt, Germany
LIVE
San Francisco, USA
LIVE
Amsterdam, Netherlands
LIVE
London, UK
LIVE
New York, USA
LIVE
Singapore, Asia
LIVE
Bangalore, India
LIVE
Toronto, Canada
LIVE
Always know what you'll pay with monthly caps and flat pricing across all data centers. Spin up a cluster for just $15/ mo or a high-availability cluster with a standby node for $50/ mo.
Three levels of support services are designed to meet your needs whether you are a startup, small business, or anything in between.
Learn more about product features, pricing, platform status, details for our API, release notes and limitations.
