Worry-free MySQL hosting

Leave the complexity of MySQL administration to us. We’ll handle setting up, backing up, and updating — so you can focus on building great apps.

Powerful & scalable

Quickly and easily spin up a high-performance MySQL cluster.

image
Worry-free setup & maintenance

Launch a MySQL cluster with just a few clicks and then access it via our simplified UI or an API. Never worry about maintenance operations or updates – we handle that for you.

image
Highly scalable

Scale up at anytime to support your business growth. Easily spin up read- only nodes to scale read operations.

image
Free daily backups

Your data is critical. That’s why we ensure it’s backed up automatically every day.  Restore data to any point within the previous seven days.

image
End-to-end security

Databases run in your account’s private network, which isolates communication at the account or team level. Requests via the public internet can still reach your database, but only if you whitelist specific inbound sources. Data is also encrypted in transit and at rest.

image
Automated failover

In the event of a failure, Managed Databases will automatically switch data handling to a standby node to minimize downtime.

image
Fast, reliable performance

Managed Databases run on enterprise-class hardware and SSD storage, giving you lightning-fast performance.

company logo

open quoteDigitalOcean's Managed Databases have been a game changer. They’ve done a fantastic job of removing the complexity of setting up, tuning, and securing databases for production use.close quote

Brad Kilshaw

Founder, Nivel Technologies

company logo

open quoteHaving fully automated replication, backups and other database level configuration is a must for us. This plus their predictable pricing and awesome support made our choice of cloud vendor an easy one.close quote

Raphael Costa

CTO, Eficiência Fiscal

open quoteCan't wait to try out @DigitalOcean's Managed Databases, being able to not worry about the correct settings and just code away is worth every penny. #DODBclose quote

Darwin

Twitter @somwhatparanoid, halcyon.hr

open quoteBeing able to use a DB without handling its operations allows me sleep without being paged at 4 AM.close quote

Gonçalo— Twitter @gmcabrita

Software Engineer, amplemarket

Integrated insights & alerting

Understand database performance, resource usage, and errors so that you can efficiently size, scale, and tune your MySQL cluster.

image

Managed Databases include critical database-level metrics, such as connections, cache hit ratio, sequential vs indexed scans, throughput, and more.

image

Cache hit ratio is the percent of reads from the database in-memory cache, as opposed to disk, and is ideally about 99%.

image

Managed Databases also include cluster resource utilization metrics like CPU, load average, memory usage, and disk usage.

image

Disk usage is the percent of disk used by all nodes in the cluster. While it will fluctuate, you should maintain disk usage below 90%.

image

Set alerts on database resource usage, and get notified via email or Slack.

Managed Database resources

Discover all of our Managed Databases resources – in a single place. With thousands of tutorials and forum posts from our staff and huge community of developers, answers are just a few clicks away.

Learn how to easily spin up a MySQL cluster

We’ll walk you through the simple steps to get your MySQL cluster live - quickly.

Regional availability

Managed MySQL is now in General Availability.

  • NYC1

    New York, USA NYC1

    LIVE

  • FRA1

    Frankfurt, Germany

    LIVE

  • SFO2

    San Francisco, USA

    LIVE

  • AMS3

    Amsterdam, Netherlands

    LIVE

  • LON1

    London, UK

    LIVE

  • NYC3

    New York, USA

    LIVE

  • SGP1

    Singapore, Asia

    LIVE

  • BLR1

    Bangalore, India

    LIVE

  • TOR1

    Toronto, Canada

    LIVE

Simple pricing & superior support

image

Predictable pricing

Always know what you'll pay with monthly caps and flat pricing across all data centers. Spin up a cluster for just $15/ mo or a high-availability cluster with a standby node for $50/ mo.

image

World-class support

Three levels of support services are designed to meet your needs whether you are a startup, small business, or anything in between.

image

Detailed documentation

Learn more about product features, pricing, platform status, details for our API, release notes and limitations.

Worry-free MySQL hosting

Ready to spin up a high-performance cluster?

