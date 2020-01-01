text logo
MANAGED DATABASES

Worry-free PostgreSQL hosting

Leave the complexity of PostgreSQL administration to us. We’ll handle setting up, backing up, and updating — so you can focus on building great apps.

  Fully managed PostgreSQL
  Highly scalable
  Free daily backups
  Automatic failover
  Support for version 12, 11, 10
Powerful & scalable

Quickly and easily spin up a high-performance PostgreSQL cluster.

image
Worry-free setup & maintenance

Launch a PostgreSQL cluster with just a few clicks and then access it via our simplified UI or an API. Never worry about maintenance operations or updates – we handle that for you.

image
Highly scalable

Scale up at anytime to support your business growth. Easily spin up read- only nodes to scale read operations.

image
Free daily backups

Your data is critical. That’s why we ensure it’s backed up automatically every day.  Restore data to any point within the previous seven days.

image
End-to-end security

Databases run in your account’s private network, which isolates communication at the account or team level. Requests via the public internet can still reach your database, but only if you whitelist specific inbound sources. Data is also encrypted in transit and at rest.

image
Automated failover

In the event of a failure, Managed Databases will automatically switch data handling to a standby node to minimize downtime.

image
Fast, reliable performance

Managed Databases run on enterprise-class hardware and SSD storage, giving you lightning-fast performance.

company logo

open quoteManaged Databases for PostgreSQL are exactly what we were looking for. In the past, we did backups with cron, but now we have a secondary node ready in case of failure. The implementation was really easy and quick.close quote

Esteban De La Fuente Rubio

CEO, SASCO SpA

company logo

open quoteOur e-commerce business relies on a high-performance database. Managed Databases from DigitalOcean allow us to create a PostgreSQL environment that’s easy to configure and gives us built-in backup, redundancy, and automatic upgrades.close quote

Adam Fuhriman

CIO, ABUGames

company logo

open quoteDigitalOcean Managed Database gave us an out-the-box PostgreSQL cluster with a few clicks. Our customers noticed a huge performance change of our application and our DevOps team got a better way to manage the database.close quote

Fernando Ruiz

Lead Developer, OpenWebinars.net

company logo

open quoteWith Managed Databases for PostgreSQL, we can scale our business with Postgres and TimescaleDB extensions in a glance. No need to worry about availability or anything else. We can move our business forward!close quote

Mauro Bennici

Founder and CTO, YouAreMyGuide

Integrated insights & alerting

Understand database performance, resource usage, and errors so that you can efficiently size, scale, and tune your PostgreSQL cluster.

image

Managed Databases include critical database-level metrics, such as connections, cache hit ratio, sequential vs indexed scans, throughput, and more.

image

Cache hit ratio is the percent of reads from the database in-memory cache, as opposed to disk, and is ideally about 99%.

image

Managed Databases also include cluster resource utilization metrics like CPU, load average, memory usage, and disk usage.

image

Disk usage is the percent of disk used by all nodes in the cluster. While it will fluctuate, you should maintain disk usage below 90%.

image

Set alerts on database resource usage, and get notified via email or Slack.

Managed Databases resources

Discover all of our Managed Databases resources – in a single place. With thousands of tutorials and forum posts from our staff and huge community of developers, answers are just a few clicks away.

Simple pricing & superior support

image

Predictable pricing

Always know what you'll pay with monthly caps and flat pricing across all data centers. Spin up a cluster for just $15/ mo or a high-availability cluster with a standby node for $50/ mo.

image

World-class support

Three levels of support services are designed to meet your needs whether you are a startup, small business, or anything in between.

image

Detailed documentation

Learn more about product features, pricing, platform status, details for our API, release notes and limitations.

