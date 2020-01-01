Explore Kubernetes

All of DigitalOcean’s Kubernetes resources and guides – all in one place.

News and featured resources

Managing Kubernetes Just Got a Lot Simpler

We've opened up DigitalOcean Kubernetes to everyone. Read about the current features and the planned roadmap.

Running Cloud Native Applications on DigitalOcean Kubernetes

An introduction to leveraging Kubernetes to manage and scale applications.

An Introduction to Kubernetes

A guide that discusses some basic Kubernetes concepts including how it is designed and organized at a high level.

Tutorials

Comprehensive, expert tutorials to help you at every stage of production, whether you're learning, practicing, running, or optimizing.

An Introduction to the Kubernetes DNS Service

A look at both the kube-dns and CoreDNS versions of the Kubernetes DNS service.

An Introduction to Helm, the Package Manager for Kubernetes

Helm allows easier packaging, configuration, and deployment onto Kubernetes clusters.

Modernizing Applications for Kubernetes

Modernize your applications, running and managing them in a Kubernetes cluster.

Building Optimized Containers for Kubernetes

Create high quality images and goals to help decisions on containerizing applications.

Kubernetes Networking Under the Hood

A look at how data moves inside a pod, between pods, and between nodes.

Architecting Applications for Kubernetes

Principles and patterns to help you scale and manage your workloads on Kubernetes.

Building Blocks for Doing CI/CD with Kubernetes

How to automate building, testing, and deployment taking a Cloud Native approach.

How To Back Up and Restore a Kubernetes Cluster on DigitalOcean Using Heptio Ark

Heptio Ark compresses and backs up Kubernetes objects to object storage.

How To Set Up an Elasticsearch, Fluentd and Kibana (EFK) Logging Stack on Kubernetes

Use Fluentd to collect, transform, and ship log data to the Elasticsearch backend.

How To Create a Kubernetes 1.11 Cluster Using Kubeadm on Ubuntu 18.04

A guide to set up a Kubernetes cluster from scratch using Ansible and Kubeadm.

How To Create a Kubernetes 1.10 Cluster Using Kubeadm on CentOS 7

A guide to set up a Kubernetes cluster from scratch using Ansible and Kubeadm.

How To Create a Kubernetes 1.10 Cluster Using Kubeadm on Ubuntu 16.04

A guide to set up a Kubernetes cluster from scratch using Ansible and Kubeadm.

How to Set Up an Nginx Ingress with Cert-Manager on DigitalOcean Kubernetes

Set up an Nginx Ingress Controller, and create some Ingress Resources to route traffic

How To Inspect Kubernetes Networking

Tools and techniques for inspecting network connectivity between all the containers in a cluster.

Webinars

Step-by-step guides by experts on key Kubernetes concepts.

Presentations

Learn about how we're thinking about and using Kubernetes at DigitalOcean.

Product documentation

Official documentation for running DigitalOcean's Managed Kubernetes.

White papers

