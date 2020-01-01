Explore Managed Databases

All of DigitalOcean’s Managed Databases resources and guides – all in one place

News and featured resources

card icon
Try DigitalOcean Managed Databases

Fully managed, and scalable database clusters without the administrative overhead.

card icon
Announcing Managed Databases for PostgreSQL

Read about the benefits and current features of Managed Databases.

card icon
Getting Started with DigitalOcean Managed Databases for PostgreSQL

Watch our demo of how to use Managed Databases for PostgresQL.

card icon
Understanding Managed Databases

A discussion of some of the basic concepts of Managed Databases.

Tutorials

Comprehensive, expert tutorials to help you at every stage of production, whether you're learning, practicing, running, or optimizing,

Browse all tutorials

Tutorials in Portuguese

Webinar and videos

Step-by-step guides by experts on key Managed Databases concepts.

card icon
Getting Started with DigitalOcean Managed Databases for PostgreSQL

Watch our demo of how to use Managed Databases for PostgresQL

card icon
Managed Databases Introductory Webinar

Coming soon!

Product documentation

Official documentation for running DigitalOcean's Managed Databases.

Explore all product docs

Are you ready to get started?

Create your account
Company
Products
Community
Solutions
Contact
Digital Ocean logo

© 2020 DigitalOcean, LLC. All rights reserved.

  • Twitter
  • Facebook
  • Instagram
  • Youtube
  • LinkedIn
  • Dev
  • Glassdoor
  • Built In