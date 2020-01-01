Run your startup on DigitalOcean

We remove the complexity and unpredictability from choosing which cloud to run your startup on. We ensure your cloud bills are predictable and affordable, while providing your business with a range of powerful compute options and networking tools that will scale with your business.

Get startedTalk to an expert

Why do startups choose DigitalOcean?

image

Powerful and simple

We are committed to making sure our cloud is easy for small businesses to use. Combining our compute flexibility, easy-to-use UI, powerful API, and extensive documentation, DigitalOcean’s cloud helps you save time on infrastructure so you can focus on building your business.

Learn more
image

Predictable pricing

Considering the significance of cost-control in a startup environment, predictable bills are critical on the path to profitability. We know that cash is important to companies just starting to build their product, establish market fit, and hire talent. Our pricing model makes it easy for you to reliably forecast your costs, which is essential for early stage organizations.

Lear more
image

Pricing that scales with your startup

Bandwidth costs can be substantial, perhaps even making up a majority of your cloud computing costs. And since you’ll often see bandwidth costs phrased as pennies per GB, you might dismiss this cost as negligible. 

We charge only ~10-20% of what other clouds do for bandwidth. The savings can easily add up to hundreds of thousands or even millions of dollars for apps that require large scale.

Learn more

Build and scale your startup with the developer cloud

While your cloud architecture will look different depending on the type of business you’re building, we wanted to showcase the types of DigitalOcean products that startups use to power their ideas.

image

Flexible compute

Our compute options give your startup the ultimate flexibility. Choose from our low-cost Basic Droplets or dedicated CPU Droplets, including CPU-Optimized and General Purpose Droplets. We also have Memory-Optimized Droplets when you need more compute power.

Learn More

The startup journey

Whether you are just getting started or scaling your startup, we are here to help support your growing business.

card icon
Customer-driven Product Development

We’re here for our founders. As you begin your startup journey, we support you with a community of technical experts and access to other founders who share learnings and advice from their own businesses.

card icon
Developing Your Startup, From Front to Back

With industry-leading price-performance, you can get started building your startup without worrying about cost. Between our compute options and 1-Click Apps Marketplace, we have everything you need to build your cloud stack – in minutes.

card icon
Scaling Your Startups for Growth

With DigitalOcean tools like Managed Databases and Managed Kubernetes, we have you covered as your product needs evolve. Our product stack, global data center presence and our predictable, low pricing mean we can support you as your go into production and scale.

Running your startup on DigitalOcean

open quoteDigitalOcean is the perfect platform. They provide the processing power we need and stable infrastructure to power our APIs. It’s so easy and simple to spin up a virtual machine on DigitalOcean. Other cloud products require more training and are more complicated. As a startup, DigitalOcean is the perfect product because of their transparent pricing. I know what I will be spending and can keep costs in control.close quote

Carlos Espejo

Vice President of Infrastructure, Accern

Supporting startups throughout their entire journey

We know that decisions on hosting and infrastructure are only some of the big tech decisions that you must make when building your company. We have built relationships with other leading technology providers that help ensure you have the building blocks you need to succeed.

Learn more

Hear from a few of the thousands of startups relying on DigitalOcean to power their business

Previous
company logo

open quoteWe've built a fast-growing SaaS for website speed optimization and DigitalOcean was with us since the beginning. We builtnitropack.ioon Kubernetes in DigitalOceanclose quote

Ivo Hristov

Co-founder & CTO of NitroPack

company logo

open quoteWhen you're small and you have a good idea, you often don't have a ton of funds to do it. And that was just a big driver for us. DigitalOcean (DO) was a no brainer. DO had the functionality that we wanted, the price was awesome. So that was a huge push."close quote

Jason Harbert

Co-founder of Flowspace

company logo

open quoteMore than anything, DigitalOcean lets us move fast. We were able to go from concept to applied testing in less than two weeks. And that’s thanks to DigitalOceanclose quote

Ahmed Reza

Founder and CEO of Yobi

Next

Community & resources

DigitalOcean’s Community Tutorials, Tech Talks, and product docs help you get started quickly. Here are a few resources available for our startup community.

Ready to start running your startup on DigitalOcean?

Our team of Solutions Experts can help you with migration plans or deciding how to scale your business.

Talk to an expert
Company
Products
Community
Solutions
Contact
Digital Ocean logo

© 2020 DigitalOcean, LLC. All rights reserved.

  • Twitter
  • Facebook
  • Instagram
  • Youtube
  • LinkedIn
  • Dev
  • Glassdoor
  • Built In