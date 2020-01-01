We remove the complexity and unpredictability from choosing which cloud to run your startup on. We ensure your cloud bills are predictable and affordable, while providing your business with a range of powerful compute options and networking tools that will scale with your business.
We are committed to making sure our cloud is easy for small businesses to use. Combining our compute flexibility, easy-to-use UI, powerful API, and extensive documentation, DigitalOcean’s cloud helps you save time on infrastructure so you can focus on building your business.
Considering the significance of cost-control in a startup environment, predictable bills are critical on the path to profitability. We know that cash is important to companies just starting to build their product, establish market fit, and hire talent. Our pricing model makes it easy for you to reliably forecast your costs, which is essential for early stage organizations.
Bandwidth costs can be substantial, perhaps even making up a majority of your cloud computing costs. And since you’ll often see bandwidth costs phrased as pennies per GB, you might dismiss this cost as negligible.
We charge only ~10-20% of what other clouds do for bandwidth. The savings can easily add up to hundreds of thousands or even millions of dollars for apps that require large scale.
While your cloud architecture will look different depending on the type of business you’re building, we wanted to showcase the types of DigitalOcean products that startups use to power their ideas.
Our compute options give your startup the ultimate flexibility. Choose from our low-cost Basic Droplets or dedicated CPU Droplets, including CPU-Optimized and General Purpose Droplets. We also have Memory-Optimized Droplets when you need more compute power.
Whether you are just getting started or scaling your startup, we are here to help support your growing business.
We’re here for our founders. As you begin your startup journey, we support you with a community of technical experts and access to other founders who share learnings and advice from their own businesses.
With industry-leading price-performance, you can get started building your startup without worrying about cost. Between our compute options and 1-Click Apps Marketplace, we have everything you need to build your cloud stack – in minutes.
With DigitalOcean tools like Managed Databases and Managed Kubernetes, we have you covered as your product needs evolve. Our product stack, global data center presence and our predictable, low pricing mean we can support you as your go into production and scale.
DigitalOcean is the perfect platform. They provide the processing power we need and stable infrastructure to power our APIs. It’s so easy and simple to spin up a virtual machine on DigitalOcean. Other cloud products require more training and are more complicated. As a startup, DigitalOcean is the perfect product because of their transparent pricing. I know what I will be spending and can keep costs in control.
Carlos Espejo
Vice President of Infrastructure, Accern
We know that decisions on hosting and infrastructure are only some of the big tech decisions that you must make when building your company. We have built relationships with other leading technology providers that help ensure you have the building blocks you need to succeed.
Cloudflare is an intelligent, integrated global cloud network for startups that delivers security, performance, and reliability for all Internet applications, network infrastructure, and teams.
Early stage businesses need to connect with customers everywhere they want to interact with you—from text messages to emails, phone calls to video, intelligent chatbots and back—within a single powerful platform.
By removing lengthy paperwork, legal complexity, and numerous fees, Stripe Atlas helps you launch your startup from anywhere in the world.
We've built a fast-growing SaaS for website speed optimization and DigitalOcean was with us since the beginning. We builtnitropack.ioon Kubernetes in DigitalOcean
Ivo Hristov
Co-founder & CTO of NitroPack
When you're small and you have a good idea, you often don't have a ton of funds to do it. And that was just a big driver for us. DigitalOcean (DO) was a no brainer. DO had the functionality that we wanted, the price was awesome. So that was a huge push."
Jason Harbert
Co-founder of Flowspace
More than anything, DigitalOcean lets us move fast. We were able to go from concept to applied testing in less than two weeks. And that’s thanks to DigitalOcean
Ahmed Reza
Founder and CEO of Yobi
DigitalOcean’s Community Tutorials, Tech Talks, and product docs help you get started quickly. Here are a few resources available for our startup community.
Our team of Solutions Experts can help you with migration plans or deciding how to scale your business.