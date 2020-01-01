Managed Kubernetes designed for you and your small business. Start small at just $10 per month, and scale up and save with our free control plane and inexpensive bandwidth.
Provision and deploy to production-grade Kubernetes clusters in minutes
Develop and iterate more rapidly with easy application deployment, release updates, and management of your apps and services.
Kubernetes knows the compute, memory, and storage resources each application needs and schedules instances across the cluster to maximize resource efficiency.
Automate application deployments, monitoring, instance replication, cluster scheduling, and seamless application releases.
Kubernetes routinely checks the health of your applications to detect and replace instances that are not responsive.
Use the Kubernetes Horizontal Pod Autoscaler to add instances of your application services as needed to meet demand.
Applications deployed to DigitalOcean Kubernetes can run anywhere Kubernetes is supported, making it easy to deploy across environments and clouds
DigitalOcean Kubernetes’ ease of use, low pricing, and responsive support make it the right choice for me and Urlbox. It costs me about half as much as Google Kubernetes Engine, and whenever I’ve gotten stuck and opened tickets, I’ve usually gotten responses back in under an hour.
Chris Roebuck
Founder and CEO
Initially I ran Podiant using Heroku and AWS S3, but when I ran into exorbitant costs and memory limitations, I switched to DigitalOcean Kubernetes and Spaces. I pay roughly 10% of what I’d pay elsewhere.
Mark Steadman
Founder and CEO
DigitalOcean’s focus on simple features that just work & high value-pricing at scale has resulted in an effortless deployment of Kubernetes. The product has been absolutely instrumental for my team in simplifying our technology stack and focusing on our business.
Zach Schrier
CEO Mineteria
The control panel allows us to resize our cluster very quickly and painlessly, and abstracting away not only the management but the configuration and security of Kubernetes to DigitalOcean has saved us countless man-hours.
Ryan Bently
1336 Studios
Deploy your web applications to DigitalOcean Kubernetes for easier scaling, higher availability, and lower costs. And use Kubernetes to release new versions seamlessly.
Use DigitalOcean Kubernetes to deploy, scale, and manage the services that power your applications. From authentication to message queues to custom app logic, deploying to Kubernetes provides the portability, availability, and efficiency for your services.
Run GitLab core components on DigitalOcean Kubernetes to manage your development lifecycle, or just the Gitlab Runners to easily scale your build and integration pipeline.
Have questions about migrating from another cloud provider or what your total costs might end up looking like on DigitalOcean once you start scaling? You can schedule a meeting with our team of experts who can help answer any questions you have before you get started.
When you provision a DigitalOcean Kubernetes cluster, we spin up a Kubernetes control plane and provide an endpoint to use with the kubectl CLI or any Kubernetes ecosystem tool.
DigitalOcean continuously monitors your Kubernetes Control Plane to make sure you are always able to access and deploy to your cluster.
Seamlessly integrates with your existing tooling and workflows. The DigitalOcean API makes it easy to create, update and manage your cluster through our API.
We'll walk you through the steps to easily connect to your cluster, deploy an application, and add additional resources like storage and load balancers.
Spin up a cluster in locations such as New York, San Francisco, London, Frankfurt, or Bangalore.
Ensure fast performance and control costs by letting DigitalOcean Kubernetes automatically adjust the number of nodes in your cluster.
Schedule automatic updates of your clusters to new versions of Kubernetes, so you can utilize enhancements to the orchestration platform.
Easily create clusters that run preconfigured open source software. Install using-facing applications like blogs or chat, or sidecars to better operate your own containers.
Learn how to quickly and easily spin up a Kubernetes cluster.
Learn more about building and deploying microservices with a robust library of Kubernetes assets.
DigitalOcean is a gold sponsor of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), of which Kubernetes is a Graduated Project. DigitalOcean Kubernetes is certified as part of the CNCF Certified Kubernetes Conformance Program. This means you can easily migrate your existing cluster to DigitalOcean.
Understand Kubernetes deployment status, resource usage, and errors so that you can efficiently size, scale, and tune your cluster.
DigitalOcean Kubernetes includes cluster-level metrics regarding deployment status of Pods, DaemonSets, and StatefulSets.
DaemonSet deployment status reveals whether your nodes are running background daemon pods as specified in your cluster’s configuration.
DigitalOcean Kubernetes also includes cluster resource utilization metrics like CPU, load average, memory usage, and disk usage.
Disk usage is the percent of disk used by all nodes in the cluster. While it will fluctuate, you should maintain disk usage below 90%.
Set alerts on individual worker node resource usage, and get notified via email or Slack.
With full Kubernetes API support, scale with the growing Kubernetes ecosystem
Run your serverless framework on DigitalOcean Kubernetes to build advanced applications that use small bits of code deployed as Kubernetes resources that scale automatically.
Accelerate your release lifecycle by running your CI/CD pipeline on top of DigitalOcean Kubernetes. Iterate more quickly with faster builds and zero-downtime deploys.
Understand what is going on with your application using metrics, logging, and tracing across your service instances.
Implement security and traffic policies, load balance, monitor and trace service requests without making any code changes.
Streamline the installation and management of Kubernetes applications by declaring, provisioning and configuring your cloud native applications on DigitalOcean Kubernetes.
There’s a simpler way to build them.
The Kubernetes service from @digitalocean is looking to be one of the easiest and quickest I've used so far.
Alex Ellis
OpenFaaS Founder (Nov 2018)
DigitalOcean delivers highly configurable virtual instances with an intuitive user interface and integrations with services such as Kubernetes. The price is superb for growing small and medium enterprises.
Joël te Wierik
Software Developer Vartion
When we were looking for a Kubernetes provider, we first tried Google Kubernetes Engine, but weren't impressed with its pricing or their service. With DigitalOcean, we get strong API support, clear pricing, and fast and friendly customer support. The difference is night and day.
Ivan Stegic
President TEN7
DigitalOcean Kubernetes includes the control plane for free (unlike other clouds that charge more than $70 per month).
Pricing for Kubernetes workloads is based on the other resources required by your cluster, e.g. Droplets and associated Block Storage and Load Balancers.
No costs to manage your Kubernetes workloads. Droplets are your worker nodes, with some of the best performance and pricing available.