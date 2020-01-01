kubernetes wheel
Kubernetes in minutes

Managed Kubernetes designed for you and your small business. Start small at just $10 per month, and scale up and save with our free control plane and inexpensive bandwidth.

Simple, Managed Kubernetes
  • text logoFree control plane
  • text logoRelease faster
  • text logoScale automatically
  • text logoIncrease availability
  • text logoApplication portability
Designed for developers and operators

Provision and deploy to production-grade Kubernetes clusters in minutes

image
Productivity

Develop and iterate more rapidly with easy application deployment, release updates, and management of your apps and services.

image
Resource efficiency

Kubernetes knows the compute, memory, and storage resources each application needs and schedules instances across the cluster to maximize resource efficiency.

image
Streamline operations

Automate application deployments, monitoring, instance replication, cluster scheduling, and seamless application releases.

image
High availability

Kubernetes routinely checks the health of your applications to detect and replace instances that are not responsive.

image
Scalability

Use the Kubernetes Horizontal Pod Autoscaler to add instances of your application services as needed to meet demand.

image
Portability

Applications deployed to DigitalOcean Kubernetes can run anywhere Kubernetes is supported, making it easy to deploy across environments and clouds

company logo

open quoteDigitalOcean Kubernetes’ ease of use, low pricing, and responsive support make it the right choice for me and Urlbox. It costs me about half as much as Google Kubernetes Engine, and whenever I’ve gotten stuck and opened tickets, I’ve usually gotten responses back in under an hour.close quote

Chris Roebuck

Founder and CEO

company logo

open quoteInitially I ran Podiant using Heroku and AWS S3, but when I ran into exorbitant costs and memory limitations, I switched to DigitalOcean Kubernetes and Spaces. I pay roughly 10% of what I’d pay elsewhere. close quote

Mark Steadman

Founder and CEO

mineteria logo

open quoteDigitalOcean’s focus on simple features that just work & high value-pricing at scale has resulted in an effortless deployment of Kubernetes. The product has been absolutely instrumental for my team in simplifying our technology stack and focusing on our business.close quote

Zach Schrier

CEO Mineteria

333studios logo

open quoteThe control panel allows us to resize our cluster very quickly and painlessly, and abstracting away not only the management but the configuration and security of Kubernetes to DigitalOcean has saved us countless man-hours.close quote

Ryan Bently

1336 Studios

What can you do with DigitalOcean Kubernetes?

image

Web apps

Deploy your web applications to DigitalOcean Kubernetes for easier scaling, higher availability, and lower costs.  And use Kubernetes to release new versions seamlessly.

image

API and backend services

Use DigitalOcean Kubernetes to deploy, scale, and manage the services that power your applications.  From authentication to message queues to custom app logic, deploying to Kubernetes provides the portability, availability, and efficiency for your services.

image

CI/CD

Run GitLab core components on DigitalOcean Kubernetes to manage your development lifecycle, or just the Gitlab Runners to easily scale your build and integration pipeline.

Talk with a solutions engineer

Have questions about migrating from another cloud provider or what your total costs might end up looking like on DigitalOcean once you start scaling? You can schedule a meeting with our team of experts who can help answer any questions you have before you get started.

Features to accelerate releases

image
Full Kubernetes API

When you provision a DigitalOcean Kubernetes cluster, we spin up a Kubernetes control plane and provide an endpoint to use with the kubectl CLI or any Kubernetes ecosystem tool.

image
Kubernetes in minutes

image
Managed services

DigitalOcean continuously monitors your Kubernetes Control Plane to make sure you are always able to access and deploy to your cluster.

image
Open API

Seamlessly integrates with your existing tooling and workflows.   The DigitalOcean API makes it easy to create, update and manage your cluster through our API.

image
Guided configuration

We'll walk you through the steps to easily connect to your cluster, deploy an application, and add additional resources like storage and load balancers.

image
Global availability

Spin up a cluster in locations such as New York, San Francisco, London, Frankfurt, or Bangalore.

image
Autoscaling

Ensure fast performance and control costs by letting DigitalOcean Kubernetes automatically adjust the number of nodes in your cluster.

image
Auto Upgrades

Schedule automatic updates of your clusters to new versions of Kubernetes, so you can utilize enhancements to the orchestration platform.

Product Docs

Start fast with Kubernetes 1-Click Apps

Easily create clusters that run preconfigured open source software. Install using-facing applications like blogs or chat, or sidecars to better operate your own containers.mas

monitoring icon
Monitoring Stack
linkerd logo
Linkerd
openFaaS logo
OpenFaaS
Grafana Loki logo
Grafana Loki
See it in action

Learn how to quickly and easily spin up a Kubernetes cluster.

Kubernetes Resource Center

Learn more about building and deploying microservices with a robust library of Kubernetes assets.

image

CNCF Certified

DigitalOcean is a gold sponsor of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), of which Kubernetes is a Graduated Project. DigitalOcean Kubernetes is certified as part of the CNCF Certified Kubernetes Conformance Program. This means you can easily migrate your existing cluster to DigitalOcean.

Integrated insights & alerting

Understand Kubernetes deployment status, resource usage, and errors so that you can efficiently size, scale, and tune your cluster.

image

DigitalOcean Kubernetes includes cluster-level metrics regarding deployment status of Pods, DaemonSets, and StatefulSets.

image

DaemonSet deployment status reveals whether your nodes are running background daemon pods as specified in your cluster’s configuration.

image

DigitalOcean Kubernetes also includes cluster resource utilization metrics like CPU, load average, memory usage, and disk usage.

image

Disk usage is the percent of disk used by all nodes in the cluster. While it will fluctuate, you should maintain disk usage below 90%.

image

Set alerts on individual worker node resource usage, and get notified via email or Slack.

Use Kubernetes tooling

With full Kubernetes API support, scale with the growing Kubernetes ecosystem

serverless logos
Serverless

Run your serverless framework on DigitalOcean Kubernetes to build advanced applications that use small bits of code deployed as Kubernetes resources that scale automatically.

CI/CD logos
CI/CD

Accelerate your release lifecycle by running your CI/CD pipeline on top of DigitalOcean Kubernetes.  Iterate more quickly with faster builds and zero-downtime deploys.

Obervability & analysis logos
Observability & analysis

Understand what is going on with your application using metrics, logging, and tracing across your service instances.

Service Mesh logos
Service mesh

Implement security and traffic policies, load balance, monitor and trace service requests without making any code changes.

Application Definition logos
Application definition

Streamline the installation and management of Kubernetes applications by declaring, provisioning and configuring your cloud native applications on DigitalOcean Kubernetes.

icon

Planning to create web apps, web sites, or APIs?

There’s a simpler way to build them.

OpenFaaS logo

open quoteThe Kubernetes service from @digitalocean is looking to be one of the easiest and quickest I've used so far.close quote

Alex Ellis

OpenFaaS Founder (Nov 2018)

Vartion logo

open quoteDigitalOcean delivers highly configurable virtual instances with an intuitive user interface and integrations with services such as Kubernetes. The price is superb for growing small and medium enterprises.close quote

Joël te Wierik

Software Developer Vartion

Ten7 logo

open quoteWhen we were looking for a Kubernetes provider, we first tried Google Kubernetes Engine, but weren't impressed with its pricing or their service. With DigitalOcean, we get strong API support, clear pricing, and fast and friendly customer support. The difference is night and day.close quote

Ivan Stegic

President TEN7

DigitalOcean Kubernetes pricing

image

DigitalOcean Kubernetes includes the control plane for free (unlike other clouds that charge more than $70 per month).

Pricing for Kubernetes workloads is based on the other resources required by your cluster, e.g. Droplets and associated Block Storage and Load Balancers.

Learn more on our pricing page

Learn more about Kubernetes

No costs to manage your Kubernetes workloads. Droplets are your worker nodes, with some of the best performance and pricing available.

