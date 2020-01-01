Transparency report

Like all cloud computing companies, we occasionally receive requests from government agencies regarding one of the servers in our network. To protect our customers, our policy is to fully (and transparently) comply with legal process, provided that it is legally valid with respect to where the data in question resides.

We stand with our customers when governments ask us for data. We don’t disclose user content to law enforcement without proper legal process and we inform users about government data requests unless legally prevented. Our transparency reports outline the requests we receive from law enforcement agencies and explain our commitment to being responsible cloud providers. Read all available reports.

Data Transfers & Privacy Shield

DigitalOcean is committed to protecting your privacy. We are certified under the EU-US Privacy Shield. Although Privacy Shield has been invalidated for data transfers from the EU to the United States, we are still committed to honoring our obligations regarding data protection. For data transfers from Switzerland to the US, DigitalOcean still conforms with the Privacy Shield Framework. Read more about our Privacy Shield.

DigitalOcean currently utilizes Standard Contractual Clauses in connection with transfers of data from the EEA to the US insofar as the EU-US Privacy Shield is deemed invalidated and other means are not yet in place. To learn more about EU data regulation, visit our GDPR FAQs.

Brexit FAQ

Understand the implications of Brexit on your use of DigitalOcean services and products. This FAQ details what will happen with Brexit as it relates to GDPR and the transition period from the EEA. Read our Brexit FAQ.

Contact Security

If you have a question about our security practices or privacy program please contact privacy@digitalocean.com

We appreciate reporting vulnerabilities in a responsible way to support our entire community. Visit Contact Security for ways to get in touch.