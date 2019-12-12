// Tutorial //

How To Debug Go Code with Visual Studio Code

Published on December 12, 2019 · Updated on February 23, 2021
By Chris Ganga

Introduction

This tutorial will discuss the steps necessary to debug Go code with Visual Studio Code. It will entail installing extensions, analysis tools, and debuggers.

First, we will create a sample application. Then, we will explore using breakpoints and conditional breakpoints.

With this skillset you will be better equipped to understand the value and state of your application at specific points in its code execution.

Prerequisites

To complete this tutorial, you will need the following:

  • An understanding of Go. To learn more, check out our How To Code in Go series.
  • Go installed on your machine. To install Go on your machine, follow the tutorial to set up a local programming environment for your operating system from the Go series.
  • Visual Studio Code installed on your machine.
  • The VSCide-Go plugin installed.

Once you have the plugin installed, open any .go files in VS Code. You will be prompted on the bottom right of the status bar to Install Analysis Tools. Click on that link to install the necessary Go packages for the plugin to work efficiently.

We finally need to install Delve, an open-source debugger for Go. To do this, there are detailed installation instructions for specific platforms.

Step 1 — Creating a Sample App

We’ll use two examples to debug our Go code:

  • A Go program that generates a JSON file.
  • We’ll write a function, write the test, and see how we debug tests in VS Code.

Here’s the source code for the first example. Create a file main.go:

  1. nano main.go

Add the following content to the file:

main.go
package main

import (
	"encoding/json"
	"fmt"
	"log"
)

// Avenger represents a single hero
type Avenger struct {
	RealName string `json:"real_name"`
	HeroName string `json:"hero_name"`
	Planet   string `json:"planet"`
	Alive    bool   `json:"alive"`
}

func (a *Avenger) isAlive() {
	a.Alive = true
}

func main() {
	avengers := []Avenger{
		{
			RealName: "Dr. Bruce Banner",
			HeroName: "Hulk",
			Planet:   "Midgard",
		},
		{
			RealName: "Tony Stark",
			HeroName: "Iron Man",
			Planet:   "Midgard",
		},
		{
			RealName: "Thor Odinson",
			HeroName: "Thor",
			Planet:   "Midgard",
		},
	}

	avengers[1].isAlive()

	jsonBytes, err := json.Marshal(avengers)
	if err != nil {
		log.Fatalln(err)
	}
	fmt.Println(string(jsonBytes))
}

Here we are defining a struct Avenger, and then creating an array of Avengers, changing the status of one of them to "alive", then converting the results to JSON, and finally printing it to STDOUT.

You can run the app with:

  1. go run main.go

It will produce this output:

Output
[{"real_name":"Dr. Bruce Banner","hero_name":"Hulk","planet":"Midgard","alive":false},{"real_name":"Tony Stark","hero_name":"Iron Man","planet":"Midgard","alive":true},{"real_name":"Thor Odinson","hero_name":"Thor","planet":"Midgard","alive":false}]

Step 2 — Debugging with Breakpoints

To get started with debugging, we need to create a configuration. Click on the Debug Icon on the left pane of Visual Studio Code. Next, click on the Gear Icon to create a configuration.

Debug and Settings (Gear) icons

A configuration file is created under .vscode/launch.json with the contents shown above. Change the configurations program to point to the main.go file. In this instance, since we only have a main.go file, we can change it to our workspace root:

launch.json
{
  // ...
  "configuration": [
    {
      // ...
      "program": "${workspaceRoot}",
      // ...
    }
  ]
}

Next we need to add a breakpoint, because that’s what debugging is all about.

Let’s add a breakpoint on Line 21 (func main()) by clicking to the left of the line number. There, you will see a red dot.

Red dot to the left of Line 22

Next, either press F5 or click on the Launch button with a green play button on the Debug Section on the top left to open the Debug View.

Visual Studio Code Debug View

Click multiple times on the Step Over button on the Debug Toolbar.

Step Over icon in Debug Toolbar

The debugger will eventually move to Line 40.

Debugger moved to line 40

The Debug Section on the left will give us the state of the current breakpoint position.

Debug section showing breakpoint state

We can see the state or value of the variables, at that particular time in the Variables section.

We can also see the the call stack, and at the moment the running function is the main function, and Line 40.

You can continue Stepping Over, you’ll see the value of avengers changes once we are past the line. "Tony Stark" is Alive.

Debug view showing Tony Stark is still alive

Step 3 — Adding Conditional Breakpoints

VS Code breakpoints provide you with an option to edit breakpoints by giving them an expression, which most of the time is usually a boolean expression.

For instance, on Line 40, avengers[1].isAlive(), we could add a condition here that the breakpoint is only raised when the expression evaluates to true, as in avengers[1].Planet == "Earth".

To do this, right click on the breakpoint and select Edit Breakpoint.

"Edit breakpoint…" menu option

If you did not have a breakpoint, you can still right click, and you will be told to Add Conditional Breakpoint.

"Add Conditional Breakpoint…" menu option

Let’s add the condition once we’ve selected any of the above: avengers[1].Planet == "Earth".

Adding condition 'avengers[1].Planet == "Earth"'

Now if you launch the debugger with F5, it will not stop at the breakpoint. The app will run fine, and you will see the results in the Debug Console.

Debug console results

Next, edit the code to match what we expect. Change Tony Stark’s planet to Earth:

main.go
// ...
{
	RealName: "Tony Stark",
	HeroName: "Iron Man",
	Planet:   "Earth",
},
// ...

When we launch the debugger again with F5, the Debug View opens and the execution stops at the breakpoint. We can see the JSON is not displayed in the Debug Console.

Debug View, no JSON displayed

Step 4 — Performing Further Debugging Tests

Let’s add a new function to our file, enabling addition arithmetic:

main.go
func add(a, b int) int{
	return a+b
}

Create a test file main_test.go in the same directory, with the following contents:

main_test.go
package main

import "testing"

func Test_add(t *testing.T) {
	a, b, c := 1, 2, 3

	res := add(a, b)

	if res != c {
		t.Fail()
	}
}

The code just adds two numbers, and the test just calls the function.

If you have VSCode-Go plugin installed however, you’ll see additional options at the top of the test function - run test and debug test:

"run test" and "debug test" options

You can click on run test to run the test and see the results in the Output window.

To debug the test however, maybe because we can’t figure out something, all we need to do is add a breakpoint, like we did before, and click on debug test.

Add a breakpoint on Line 10: if res != c. Then, click on debug test.

Adding breakpoint on Line 10

The Debug View is opened again and we can use the Debug Tool to step over and inspect the state on the variables section on the left.

Conclusion

Debugging is a critical part of developing software, and with tools such as Visual Studio Code, our lives can be made much easier.

We’ve added the debugger to an example project to explain the concepts, but feel free to add the debugger to any of your existing projects and play around with it. You’ll end up reducing your fmt.Println statements used to log to see the value or state of code at a give point during its execution.

Was this helpful?
 
2 Comments
﻿

Juan Enciso CondenaMarch 5, 2023

Good stuff. Thanks!

saeedDecember 26, 2020

Most png graphics of the page do not render, and their URL return “All access to this object has been disabled”. example: https://cdn.scotch.io/303/kXxTp955RTK6AJogAWTa_Screen Shot 2018-07-30 at 23.39.30.png

