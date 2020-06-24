Welcome to Hatch

Hatch is a global startup program that helps grow your business. You’ll gain access to a community of builders, technical support, infrastructure credit and more! We want to provide you with an experience that will help your business at each step of getting your startup journey. Browse the kit to take advantage of all we have to offer!

Resources

Get direct access to our product managers, developer advocates, and industry experts or learn at your own pace with our robust hub of recordings and tutorials.

slack logo
Buzzing Slack workspace

Unite with other founders on your startup journey and access valuable AMAs for expert answers.

calendar icon
Exclusive Hatch events

Mingle & network with fellow entrepreneurs in your area.

book icon
Watch storytellers' series

Get to know other founders' startup journeys – and share yours too!

Hatch logo
Hatch Brand resources

From social cards to logos and Hatch Sammy, these templates and tools will help you use our brand.

Speakerphone icon
Read DO Newsletter

Your monthly newsletter for hatchenings, startup spotlights, and Hatch exclusives.

video icon
World-class webinars

A learning hub to foster your growing journey.

star icon
Industry experts AMAs

Learn how to build and scale from skilled pros in their fields.

blog icon
Read our blog

Stay informed on product availability, tutorials + company announcements.

image

Have a question? Get answers fast!

With Hatch priority support tickets move up the queue swiftly, followed by a prompt response from one of our dedicated support team members.

Take me to support

Amplify your startup

Share Your Story With Us! Your startup journey is unique (and exciting)! Contribute your experience to our diverse community in 3 ways:

flashlight icon
Startup Spotlight

Fun team spotlights on our social channels.

mic icon
Hatch Storytellers' Series

In-depth interviews about your startup journey.

podcast icon
The Deep End Podcast

Chats about the successes and challenges faced as you build your business.

Get featured
image

Our global community is thriving! Join the conversation.

#itshatchening
image

Photo Tips

  • Show a close-up of yourself speaking at an event
  • Show off your product in an interesting way (Refrain from plain swag shots and flat lays)
  • Make sure you’re in a well-lit area where the light is in front of you. Smile! (of course)
  • Photobombs are encouraged to showcase your team’s personality
  • Take pictures in landscaping mode/horizontally to get more details in the image

If you have more questions, holler!

Email Us
Company
Products
Community
Solutions
Contact
Digital Ocean logo

© 2020 DigitalOcean, LLC. All rights reserved.

  • Twitter
  • Facebook
  • Instagram
  • Youtube
  • LinkedIn
  • Dev
  • Glassdoor
  • Built In