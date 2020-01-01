Simple, predictable pricing

Basic Droplets

Balanced virtual machines with a healthy amount of memory tuned to host and scale applications like blogs, web apps, testing and staging environments, in-memory caching, and databases. Learn more

MemoryvCPUsTransferSSD Disk$/HR$/MO
1GB1vCPU1TB25GB$0.007$5
2GB1vCPU2TB50GB$0.015$10
2GB2vCPUs3TB60GB$0.022$15
4GB2vCPUs4TB80GB$0.030$20
8GB4vCPUs5TB160GB$0.060$40
16GB8vCPUs6TB320GB$0.119$80

General Purpose Droplets

Virtual machines with a healthy balance of memory and dedicated compute hyper-threads from best-in-class processors. Designed for the widest range of mainstream or production workloads, including web application hosting, e-commerce sites, medium-sized databases, and enterprise applications. Learn more

MemoryvCPUsTransferSSD$/HR$/MO
8GB2vCPU4TB25GB0.089$60
16GB4vCPUs5TB50GB$0.179$120
32GB8vCPUs6TB100GB$0.357$240
64GB16vCPUs7TB200GB$0.714$480
128GB32vCPUs8TB400GB$1.429$960
160GB40vCPUs9TB500GB$1.786$1200

CPU-Optimized Droplets

Compute-optimized virtual machines with dedicated hyper-threads from best-in-class Intel CPUs for workloads that rely on CPU more than RAM. Designed for CPU-intensive applications like CI/CD, video encoding, machine learning, ad serving, batch processing, and active front-end web servers. Learn more

MemoryvCPUsTransferSSD VariantSSD$/HR$/MO
4GB2vCPUs4TB1x25GB$0.060$40
4GB2vCPUs4TB2x50GB$0.074$45
8GB4vCPUs5TB1x50GB$0.119$80
8GB4vCPUs5TB2x100GB$0.134$90
16GB8vCPUs6TB1x100GB$0.238$160
16GB8vCPUs6TB2x200GB$0.268$180
32GB16vCPUs7TB1x200GB$0.476$320
32GB16vCPUs7TB2x400GB$0.536$360
64GB32vCPUs9TB1x400GB$0.952$640
64GB32vCPUs9TB2x800GB$1.071$720

Memory-Optimized Droplets

With 100% dedicated vCPU and 8GB of memory for each vCPU, this is our maximum memory Droplet. These Droplets are built for RAM-intensive applications like high-performance databases and real-time big data processing. Learn more

MemoryvCPUsTransferSSD VariantSSD$/HR$/MO
16GB2vCPUs4TB1x50GB$0.119$80
16GB2vCPUs4TB3x150GB$0.149$100
16GB2vCPUs4TB6x300GB$0.186$125
32GB4vCPUs6TB1x100GB$0.238$160
32GB4vCPUs6TB3x300GB$0.290$195
32GB4vCPUs6TB6x600GB$0.372$250
64GB8vCPUs7TB1x200GB$0.476$320
64GB8vCPUs7TB3x600GB$0.580$390
64GB8vCPUs7TB6x1.17TB$0.744$500
128GB16vCPUs8TB1x400GB$0.952$640
128GB16vCPUs8TB3x1.17TB$1.168$785
128GB16vCPUs8TB6x2.34TB$1.488$1000
192GB24vCPUs9TB1x600GB$1.429$960
192GB24vCPUs9TB3x1.76TB$1.749$1175
192GB24vCPUs9TB6x3.52TB$2.232$1500
256GB32vCPUs10TB1x800GB$1.905$1280
256GB32vCPUs10TB3x2.34TB$2.329$1565
256GB32vCPUs10TB6x4.69TB$2.976$2000

Storage-Optimized Droplets

Virtual machines with large amounts of NVMe SSD storage, along with 8 GB RAM per dedicated vCPU. Designed for extra large NoSQL databases (e.g. MongoDB, Elasticsearch, TimeScaleDB); analytics systems, and data warehouses.

MemoryvCPUsTransferSSD VariantSSD$/HR$/MO
16GB2vCPUs4TB1x300GB$0.186$125
16GB2vCPUs4TB1.5x450GB$0.231$155
32GB4vCPUs6TB1x600GB$0.372$250
32GB4vCPUs6TB1.5x900GB$0.461$310
64GB8vCPUs7TB1x1.17TB$0.744$500
64GB8vCPUs7TB1.5x1.76TB$0.923$620
128GB16vCPUs8TB1x2.34TB$1.488$1000
128GB16vCPUs8TB1.5x3.52TB$1.845$1240
192GB24vCPUs9TB1x3.52TB$2.232$1500
192GB24vCPUs9TB1.5x5.27TB$2.753$1850
256GB32vCPUs10TB1x4.69TB$2.976$2000
256GB32vCPUs10TB1.5x7.03TB$3.6904$2480
Block storage

Attach additional SSD-based Block Storage volumes to your Droplet to suit your database, file storage, application, service, mobile, and backup needs. Pricing starts at $0.10/GB per month.

Backups

The pricing for backups is 20% of the cost of your virtual machine. So, for example, if you want to enable backups for a $5 per month Droplet, the cost of the backup will be $1 per month.

Snapshots

Snapshots are charged at a rate of $0.05/GB per month. Pricing is based on the size of the snapshot, not the size of the filesystem being saved. There is no additional charge for making a snapshot available in multiple regions.

Kubernetes

DigitalOcean Kubernetes provides the control plane for free, unlike other services that charge a management fee. This includes compute and storage infrastructure and management for processes like etcd, kube-apiserver, kube-controller-manager, kube-scheduler, cloud-controller-manager, and other services for Kubernetes cluster management.

Customers are billed for the underlying resources used by their Kubernetes worker nodes, which could include Droplets, Block Storage, and Load Balancers. A Kubernetes cluster can be deployed for as little as $10 per month. Only public outgoing transfers are considered for bandwidth billing. Transfer limits are calculated by pooling the transfer from all droplets on the account. Overages above pooled transfer will be charged at a rate of $0.01/GB.

The monthly price advertised is the max amount per month, the actual cost will depend on the number of node hours consumed within the billing period. Learn more

Container Registry

Easily store and manage private container images with a registry that integrates directly with DigitalOcean Kubernetes. Learn more

FeaturesFreeBasic $5Professional $20
Repositories15Unlimited
Storage500MB5GB100GB
Storage overagen/a$0.02 / GB$0.02 / GB
Outbound transfer500MB5GB100GB
Transfer overage$0.10 / GB$0.10 / GB$0.10 / GB

App Platform

App Platform provides a simple, intuitive, and visually rich experience to rapidly build, deploy, manage, and scale apps. We provision and manage infrastructure, operating systems, databases, application runtimes, and other dependencies. This means you can go from code to production in just minutes. App Platform has three pricing tiers: Starter, Basic, and Professional. The capabilities and pricing for each tier are listed below.

Starter

Try App Platform and deploy static sites.

Starts at $0 / month *

  • bullet icon

    Build static sites

    tooltip icon

    Deploy hand coded or pre-generated HTML, CSS, JS, and icons

  • bullet icon

    Deployment from GitHub

  • bullet icon

    Automatic HTTPS

    tooltip icon

    All apps are always https encrypted

  • bullet icon

    Bring your custom domain

  • bullet icon

    Global CDN

    tooltip icon

    Cloudflare for global, high-performace content delivery

  • bullet icon

    DDoS mitigation

  • bullet icon

    Unlimited team members

  • bullet icon

    Outbound transfer – 1GB per app

  • bullet icon

    Build minutes – 100/mo

    tooltip icon

    May incur overages in the future

*

You can build and deploy 3 static sites for free. Every additional static site will be charged $3/mo.

Basic

Prototype your apps.

Starts at $5 / month

  • bullet icon

    Build static sites

    tooltip icon

    Deploy hand coded or pre-generated HTML, CSS, JS, and icons

  • bullet icon

    Build and deploy dynamic apps (e.g. Node.js, Python, Go, Ruby, PHP, Docker)

  • bullet icon

    Deployment from GitHub

  • bullet icon

    Automatic HTTPS

    tooltip icon

    All apps are always https encrypted

  • bullet icon

    Bring your custom domain

  • bullet icon

    Global CDN

    tooltip icon

    Cloudflare for global, high-performace content delivery

  • bullet icon

    DDoS mitigation

  • bullet icon

    Unlimited team members

  • bullet icon

    Application metrics – Hourly

  • bullet icon

    CPU – Shared

  • bullet icon

    Auto OS patching

  • bullet icon

    Vertical scaling

    tooltip icon

    Manually adjust the size of your container

  • bullet icon

    Outbound transfer – 40GB per app

  • bullet icon

    Build minutes – 400/mo

    tooltip icon

    May incur overages in the future

Professional

Deploy your production apps.

Starts at $12 / month

  • bullet icon

    Build static sites

    tooltip icon

    Deploy hand coded or pre-generated HTML, CSS, JS, and icons

  • bullet icon

    Build and deploy dynamic apps (e.g. Node.js, Python, Go, Ruby, PHP, Docker)

  • bullet icon

    Deployment from GitHub

  • bullet icon

    Automatic HTTPS

    tooltip icon

    All apps are always https encrypted

  • bullet icon

    Bring your custom domain

  • bullet icon

    Global CDN

    tooltip icon

    Cloudflare for global, high-performace content delivery

  • bullet icon

    DDoS mitigation

  • bullet icon

    Unlimited team members

  • bullet icon

    Application metrics – Per-minute

  • bullet icon

    CPU – Shared & dedicated

  • bullet icon

    Auto OS patching

  • bullet icon

    Vertical scaling

    tooltip icon

    Manually adjust the size of your container

  • bullet icon

    Horizontal scaling

    tooltip icon

    Scale out to meet high traffic demands

  • bullet icon

    High availability

    tooltip icon

    Run multiple instances of your container for redundancy

  • bullet icon

    Outbound transfer – 100 GB per app

  • bullet icon

    Build minutes – 1,000/mo

    tooltip icon

    May incur overages in the future

If your dynamic app has static site components then all of them will be deployed at no additional charge on the Basic and Professional tiers. This is in addition to the 3 free static sites that you get as part of the Starter tier. Learn more

Pricing for App Platform's Basic and Professional tiers

An app is typically made up of one or more components like web service, database, workers, etc. When you run an app, we deploy an instance (container) of each of the components. The table below shows the monthly pricing per instance.

CPUsRAMBasic tier (price/mo)Professional tier (price/mo)
1512MB$5
11GB$10$12
12GB$20$25
24GB$40$50
1 dedicated4GB$75
2 dedicated8GB$150
4 dedicated16GB$300

Pricing for App Platform's add-ons

If you need additional resources than what are included in the Starter, Basic, and Professional tiers, then the following prices will apply.

ProductQuantityPrice/mo
Managed DatabasesVaries
Development Database1 (512MB)$7
Additional outbound transfer1GB$0.10
Spaces Object StorageVaries

App Platform FAQ

Can you provide an example of how App Platform pricing works?

An app is typically made up of one or more components e.g. static assets, dynamic components like web service, workers, etc. When you run an app, we deploy an instance (container) of each of the components. For example:

  • If an app is a static site, it will be deployed for free on the Starter tier. You can build and deploy 3 static sites for free on the Starter tier. Every additional static site will be charged $3/mo.
  • If your app is dynamic and has components like web service, background worker, and database, then you should select the Basic or Professional tier. You can then select the size of the instance (container) that will run the components. For example, if you select the Professional tier for your dynamic app, then you could select a 2GB RAM instance ($25/mo) for the web service component, a 1GB RAM instance ($12/mo) for the background worker, and development database add-on ($7/mo) for the database. You could scale each of the components if needed.
How much outbound transfer do I get with App Platform?

You get outbound transfer bandwidth for every app you deploy using App Platform.

Tier – outbound transfer/month

  • Starter – 1GB / Static site
  • Basic – 40GB per app
  • Professional – 100GB per app

Your outbound transfer is pooled at the account level. For example, if you deploy 3 static sites, 2 apps on Basic tier, and 1 app on Professional tier, then the total outbound transfer for your account will be 183GB per month (i.e. 3GB from the 3 static sites, 80GB from the 2 apps on Basic tier, and 100 GB from the 1 app on Professional tier).

What happens if I exceed the usage limits?

You can build and deploy 3 static sites for free on the Starter tier. Every additional static site will be charged $3/mo. We may charge you for overages if you exceed the limits on outbound transfer.

Resources – Overage charge

outbound transfer – $0.10/GB

How much does the Starter tier cost?

The Starter tier is ideal to try App Platform and deploy static sites. You can build and deploy 3 static sites for free and for every additional static site, you would be charged $3/month. You also get 1GB of outbound transfer per month for every static site. If you exceed this usage limit, we may charge you for overages.

Are there any compute resources in the Starter tier?

No, if your app needs compute resources, you would need to upgrade to the Basic or Professional tier.

Are there any free resources in the Basic and Professional tiers?

Yes. If your dynamic app has static site components (e.g. www.my_dynamic_app.com/site1, www.my_dynamic_app.com/site2 ) then all of them will be deployed at no additional charge on the Basic and Professional tiers. This is in addition to the 3 free static sites that you get as part of the Starter tier. Learn more

What is a development database?

A development database has 512MB RAM. It has more limited capabilities than a Managed Database. It can only be used from the app it belongs to, it is not backed up by default, it does not support multi-database creation – and if the app is destroyed, the development database is destroyed with it. Currently, the development database only supports PostgreSQL.

What are build minutes?

The time required to build or rebuild an application counts towards your build minutes. Every pricing tier includesa set amount of build minutes per app per month. At this time, if you use more than your included allowance, there is no additional charge. In the future, we may charge for overages if you exceed the build minutes includedin your tier.

Managed Databases

Combine the power of our core VM platform with a fully managed MySQL, Redis, and PostgreSQL database engine to give your application the performance it needs—without the operational overhead that comes with building and running your own database server. Learn more

MemoryvCPUsDiskStandby Nodes$/HR$/MO
1GB1vCPU10GBN/A$0.022$15
2GB1vCPU25GB0$0.045$30
2GB1vCPU25GB1$0.074$50
2GB1vCPU25GB2$0.104$70
4GB2vCPU38GB0$0.089$60
4GB2vCPU38GB1$0.149$100
4GB2vCPU38GB2$0.208$140
8GB4vCPU115GB0$0.179$120
8GB4vCPU115GB1$0.298$200
8GB4vCPU115GB2$0.417$280
16GB6vCPU270GB0$0.357$240
16GB6vCPU270GB1$0.595$400
16GB6vCPU270GB2$0.833$560
32GB8vCPU580GB0$0.714$480
32GB8vCPU580GB1$1.190$800
32GB8vCPU580GB2$1.667$1120
64GB16vCPUs1.12TB1$2.381$1600
64GB16vCPU1.12TB2$3.333$2240

Spaces Object Storage

Simple and scalable S3-compatible object storage with a built-in content delivery network (CDN) to store, serve, back up, and archive any amount of web content, images, media, and static files for your web apps. Learn more

StorageOutbound Transfer (w/CDN)Add'l. GB StoredAdd'l. GB Transferred (w/CDN)$/MO
250GB1TB$0.02/GB$0.01/GB$5

Load Balancers

Scale your applications and improve availability, security, and performance by spreading traffic across your compute resources.

Small

For static websites and blogs with low to moderate traffic

$10 / month

    Medium

    For transaction-driven sites or services with moderate traffic

    $30 / month

      Large

      For busy sites, services, or endpoints where high performance is a must

      $60 / month

        Tools

        FAQ

        What forms of payment do you accept?

        We accept Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, and PayPal. For additional payment options, including wire transfer, purchase orders, and ACH, please contact us.

        Note that when you add a card, we may send a temporary pre-authorization request to the issuing bank. This pre-authorization charge is immediately released by DigitalOcean but may take a few days to clear from your card depending on the bank.

        When will my card be charged?

        DigitalOcean billing cycles are monthly. Typically, on the first day of each month we invoice and automatically charge your account’s primary payment method for the previous month’s usage. In some cases, we might charge if your usage exceeds a threshold. You can also login and self pay the balance at any time.

        Am I charged when I enter my credit card?

        No. Your card is only charged at the end of the billing cycle or upon exceeding a usage threshold.

        Pre-authorization charge: When you add a card, we may send a preauthorization request to the issuing bank. This is to verify that the card being added has been issued by the bank and that they will authorize any charges in future. These temporary pre-authorizations are typically $1 but can vary in range and are immediately canceled by us. Depending on your bank, it might take a few days for the charge to clear from the card.

        Will taxes be included in my monthly invoice?

        We’re required by law to apply taxes in some countries. Click here to learn whether we collect taxes in your country, what the tax rate is, etc.

        Why am I billed for powered off Droplets?

        When you power off your Droplet, you are still billed for it. This is because your disk space, CPU, RAM, and IP address are all reserved, even while powered off. Therefore, charges are made until you destroy the instance.

        How do I destroy my resources?

        Check out the docs to learn how to destroy Droplets, Kubernetes clusters, Managed Databases clusters (PostgreSQL, MySQL, Redis), Spaces, Volumes, Firewalls, and Load Balancers.

        Can I be notified if my bill exceeds a threshold?

        Yes, you can set up billing alerts and we will email you if the monthly spending exceeds an amount you specify.

        What if I use my Droplet for less than a month, would I still be charged for the whole month?

        You will never be billed more than the monthly cost of your Droplet. All Droplets are billed hourly up to a monthly cap of 672 hours (the number of hours in 4 weeks). If you use your server for fewer than 672 hours during the month, you will be billed for each hour that you used it. If you use your server for more than 672 hours that month, you will be billed at the monthly cost. For example, if you spin up a $10/mo Droplet and use it for 336 hours, then you would be charged $5 (going by the hourly rate). If you use that Droplet for 700 hours, then you would be charged $10 (capped at the monthly rate).

        I got a $100 credit when I opened an account. When will my card be charged?

        Your card will be charged only after you have utilized the free credits. For example, if you received a $100 credit for 60 days, then that $100 credit is automatically applied to your account. If you spend $25 in that timeframe, then your card will not be charged. If you spend $300, then the $100 credit would be fully utilized and your card will be charged only $200. Since the credit is valid for 60 days, you won’t be able to use any remaining credit after 60 days.

        I spun up a $5 Droplet, but my monthly bill is more than $5. Why is that?

        Our pricing is based on a single Droplet. You may have created additional resources and this could be the reason for the higher bill. You can check your bill in the control panel to get details on the various resources you are using. If you need help, please contact support.

        What’s the price for the Marketplace 1-Click Apps?

        We charge you for the underlying compute on which the 1-Click Apps runs.

        How do I remove my card from the account?

        To remove a credit or debit card, click the "..." menu of the card, then click Delete. In the Confirm Delete Card window that opens, click Delete to remove the card. You cannot remove a card if it is the default payment method for your account or if it’s the only card left on your account.

        Can I have a refund?

        We do not offer refunds. If there are extenuating circumstances, contact support.

        Can I prepay for my resources?

        Yes, you can make pre-payments with PayPal. Pre-payments let you pay ahead of time for future resource usage. When your account balance is due, we apply pre-payments before we charge any credit or debit cards.

        How do you calculate costs in the pricing calculator?

        Our pricing calculator uses 672 hours (hours in a 31-day month) to calculate the monthly cost for each provider. On-demand prices are shown.

        Prices are drawn from the following data centers:

        • DigitalOcean: Prices consistent throughout all data centers
        • GCP: US East (Iowa)
        • AWS: US East (Ohio)
        • Azure: US East (no state specified)

        The configurations we’ve used from other providers for this comparison are as follows:

        • AWS- t3.micro, t3.small, t3.medium, t3.large, t3.xlarge, t3.2xlarge, m5.4xlarge, m5.4xlarge, m5.12xlarge, m5.12xlarge, m5.12xlarge, c5.large, c5.xlarge, c5.2xlarge, c5.4xlarge, c5.9xlarge
        • GCP- f1-micro, g1-micro, n1-standard-4, n1-standard-8, n1-standard-16, n1-standard-32, n1-standard-64, n1-standard-96, n1-highcpu-4, n1-highcpu-8, n1-highcpu-16, n1-highcpu-32, n1-highcpu-64
        • Azure-B1S, B1MS, B2S, B2MS, B4MS, B8MS, A8m v2, A8m v2, D32 v3, D32 v3, F2s v2, F4s v2, F8s v2, F16s v2, F32s v2

        The pricing calculator does not account for all available discounts. The pricing calculator does not include backups or snapshots, which incur an additional fee. DigitalOcean acknowledges that there is some variability and complexity in other providers’ pricing. If you wish to better understand the pricing for one of the providers included in our pricing calculator, we recommend you use the pricing calculators/lists from those providers.

        The pricing calculator was last updated on February 13, 2019.

        Still have questions?

