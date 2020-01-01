Always know what you'll pay with monthly caps and flat pricing across all data centers.
Balanced virtual machines with a healthy amount of memory tuned to host and scale applications like blogs, web apps, testing and staging environments, in-memory caching, and databases. Learn more
|Memory
|vCPUs
|Transfer
|SSD Disk
|$/HR
|$/MO
|1GB
|1vCPU
|1TB
|25GB
|$0.007
|$5
|2GB
|1vCPU
|2TB
|50GB
|$0.015
|$10
|2GB
|2vCPUs
|3TB
|60GB
|$0.022
|$15
|4GB
|2vCPUs
|4TB
|80GB
|$0.030
|$20
|8GB
|4vCPUs
|5TB
|160GB
|$0.060
|$40
|16GB
|8vCPUs
|6TB
|320GB
|$0.119
|$80
Virtual machines with a healthy balance of memory and dedicated compute hyper-threads from best-in-class processors. Designed for the widest range of mainstream or production workloads, including web application hosting, e-commerce sites, medium-sized databases, and enterprise applications. Learn more
|Memory
|vCPUs
|Transfer
|SSD
|$/HR
|$/MO
|8GB
|2vCPU
|4TB
|25GB
|0.089
|$60
|16GB
|4vCPUs
|5TB
|50GB
|$0.179
|$120
|32GB
|8vCPUs
|6TB
|100GB
|$0.357
|$240
|64GB
|16vCPUs
|7TB
|200GB
|$0.714
|$480
|128GB
|32vCPUs
|8TB
|400GB
|$1.429
|$960
|160GB
|40vCPUs
|9TB
|500GB
|$1.786
|$1200
Compute-optimized virtual machines with dedicated hyper-threads from best-in-class Intel CPUs for workloads that rely on CPU more than RAM. Designed for CPU-intensive applications like CI/CD, video encoding, machine learning, ad serving, batch processing, and active front-end web servers. Learn more
|Memory
|vCPUs
|Transfer
|SSD Variant
|SSD
|$/HR
|$/MO
|4GB
|2vCPUs
|4TB
|1x
|25GB
|$0.060
|$40
|4GB
|2vCPUs
|4TB
|2x
|50GB
|$0.074
|$45
|8GB
|4vCPUs
|5TB
|1x
|50GB
|$0.119
|$80
|8GB
|4vCPUs
|5TB
|2x
|100GB
|$0.134
|$90
|16GB
|8vCPUs
|6TB
|1x
|100GB
|$0.238
|$160
|16GB
|8vCPUs
|6TB
|2x
|200GB
|$0.268
|$180
|32GB
|16vCPUs
|7TB
|1x
|200GB
|$0.476
|$320
|32GB
|16vCPUs
|7TB
|2x
|400GB
|$0.536
|$360
|64GB
|32vCPUs
|9TB
|1x
|400GB
|$0.952
|$640
|64GB
|32vCPUs
|9TB
|2x
|800GB
|$1.071
|$720
With 100% dedicated vCPU and 8GB of memory for each vCPU, this is our maximum memory Droplet. These Droplets are built for RAM-intensive applications like high-performance databases and real-time big data processing. Learn more
|Memory
|vCPUs
|Transfer
|SSD Variant
|SSD
|$/HR
|$/MO
|16GB
|2vCPUs
|4TB
|1x
|50GB
|$0.119
|$80
|16GB
|2vCPUs
|4TB
|3x
|150GB
|$0.149
|$100
|16GB
|2vCPUs
|4TB
|6x
|300GB
|$0.186
|$125
|32GB
|4vCPUs
|6TB
|1x
|100GB
|$0.238
|$160
|32GB
|4vCPUs
|6TB
|3x
|300GB
|$0.290
|$195
|32GB
|4vCPUs
|6TB
|6x
|600GB
|$0.372
|$250
|64GB
|8vCPUs
|7TB
|1x
|200GB
|$0.476
|$320
|64GB
|8vCPUs
|7TB
|3x
|600GB
|$0.580
|$390
|64GB
|8vCPUs
|7TB
|6x
|1.17TB
|$0.744
|$500
|128GB
|16vCPUs
|8TB
|1x
|400GB
|$0.952
|$640
|128GB
|16vCPUs
|8TB
|3x
|1.17TB
|$1.168
|$785
|128GB
|16vCPUs
|8TB
|6x
|2.34TB
|$1.488
|$1000
|192GB
|24vCPUs
|9TB
|1x
|600GB
|$1.429
|$960
|192GB
|24vCPUs
|9TB
|3x
|1.76TB
|$1.749
|$1175
|192GB
|24vCPUs
|9TB
|6x
|3.52TB
|$2.232
|$1500
|256GB
|32vCPUs
|10TB
|1x
|800GB
|$1.905
|$1280
|256GB
|32vCPUs
|10TB
|3x
|2.34TB
|$2.329
|$1565
|256GB
|32vCPUs
|10TB
|6x
|4.69TB
|$2.976
|$2000
Virtual machines with large amounts of NVMe SSD storage, along with 8 GB RAM per dedicated vCPU. Designed for extra large NoSQL databases (e.g. MongoDB, Elasticsearch, TimeScaleDB); analytics systems, and data warehouses.
|Memory
|vCPUs
|Transfer
|SSD Variant
|SSD
|$/HR
|$/MO
|16GB
|2vCPUs
|4TB
|1x
|300GB
|$0.186
|$125
|16GB
|2vCPUs
|4TB
|1.5x
|450GB
|$0.231
|$155
|32GB
|4vCPUs
|6TB
|1x
|600GB
|$0.372
|$250
|32GB
|4vCPUs
|6TB
|1.5x
|900GB
|$0.461
|$310
|64GB
|8vCPUs
|7TB
|1x
|1.17TB
|$0.744
|$500
|64GB
|8vCPUs
|7TB
|1.5x
|1.76TB
|$0.923
|$620
|128GB
|16vCPUs
|8TB
|1x
|2.34TB
|$1.488
|$1000
|128GB
|16vCPUs
|8TB
|1.5x
|3.52TB
|$1.845
|$1240
|192GB
|24vCPUs
|9TB
|1x
|3.52TB
|$2.232
|$1500
|192GB
|24vCPUs
|9TB
|1.5x
|5.27TB
|$2.753
|$1850
|256GB
|32vCPUs
|10TB
|1x
|4.69TB
|$2.976
|$2000
|256GB
|32vCPUs
|10TB
|1.5x
|7.03TB
|$3.6904
|$2480
Attach additional SSD-based Block Storage volumes to your Droplet to suit your database, file storage, application, service, mobile, and backup needs. Pricing starts at $0.10/GB per month.
The pricing for backups is 20% of the cost of your virtual machine. So, for example, if you want to enable backups for a $5 per month Droplet, the cost of the backup will be $1 per month.
Snapshots are charged at a rate of $0.05/GB per month. Pricing is based on the size of the snapshot, not the size of the filesystem being saved. There is no additional charge for making a snapshot available in multiple regions.
DigitalOcean Kubernetes provides the control plane for free, unlike other services that charge a management fee. This includes compute and storage infrastructure and management for processes like etcd, kube-apiserver, kube-controller-manager, kube-scheduler, cloud-controller-manager, and other services for Kubernetes cluster management.
Customers are billed for the underlying resources used by their Kubernetes worker nodes, which could include Droplets, Block Storage, and Load Balancers. A Kubernetes cluster can be deployed for as little as $10 per month. Only public outgoing transfers are considered for bandwidth billing. Transfer limits are calculated by pooling the transfer from all droplets on the account. Overages above pooled transfer will be charged at a rate of $0.01/GB.
The monthly price advertised is the max amount per month, the actual cost will depend on the number of node hours consumed within the billing period. Learn more
Easily store and manage private container images with a registry that integrates directly with DigitalOcean Kubernetes. Learn more
|Features
|Free
|Basic $5
|Professional $20
|Repositories
|1
|5
|Unlimited
|Storage
|500MB
|5GB
|100GB
|Storage overage
|n/a
|$0.02 / GB
|$0.02 / GB
|Outbound transfer
|500MB
|5GB
|100GB
|Transfer overage
|$0.10 / GB
|$0.10 / GB
|$0.10 / GB
App Platform provides a simple, intuitive, and visually rich experience to rapidly build, deploy, manage, and scale apps. We provision and manage infrastructure, operating systems, databases, application runtimes, and other dependencies. This means you can go from code to production in just minutes. App Platform has three pricing tiers: Starter, Basic, and Professional. The capabilities and pricing for each tier are listed below.
Try App Platform and deploy static sites.
Starts at $0 / month *
Build static sites
Deploy hand coded or pre-generated HTML, CSS, JS, and icons
Deployment from GitHub
Automatic HTTPS
All apps are always https encrypted
Bring your custom domain
Global CDN
Cloudflare for global, high-performace content delivery
DDoS mitigation
Unlimited team members
Outbound transfer – 1GB per app
Build minutes – 100/mo
May incur overages in the future
You can build and deploy 3 static sites for free. Every additional static site will be charged $3/mo.
Prototype your apps.
Starts at $5 / month
Build static sites
Deploy hand coded or pre-generated HTML, CSS, JS, and icons
Build and deploy dynamic apps (e.g. Node.js, Python, Go, Ruby, PHP, Docker)
Deployment from GitHub
Automatic HTTPS
All apps are always https encrypted
Bring your custom domain
Global CDN
Cloudflare for global, high-performace content delivery
DDoS mitigation
Unlimited team members
Application metrics – Hourly
CPU – Shared
Auto OS patching
Vertical scaling
Manually adjust the size of your container
Outbound transfer – 40GB per app
Build minutes – 400/mo
May incur overages in the future
Deploy your production apps.
Starts at $12 / month
Build static sites
Deploy hand coded or pre-generated HTML, CSS, JS, and icons
Build and deploy dynamic apps (e.g. Node.js, Python, Go, Ruby, PHP, Docker)
Deployment from GitHub
Automatic HTTPS
All apps are always https encrypted
Bring your custom domain
Global CDN
Cloudflare for global, high-performace content delivery
DDoS mitigation
Unlimited team members
Application metrics – Per-minute
CPU – Shared & dedicated
Auto OS patching
Vertical scaling
Manually adjust the size of your container
Horizontal scaling
Scale out to meet high traffic demands
High availability
Run multiple instances of your container for redundancy
Outbound transfer – 100 GB per app
Build minutes – 1,000/mo
May incur overages in the future
If your dynamic app has static site components then all of them will be deployed at no additional charge on the Basic and Professional tiers. This is in addition to the 3 free static sites that you get as part of the Starter tier. Learn more
An app is typically made up of one or more components like web service, database, workers, etc. When you run an app, we deploy an instance (container) of each of the components. The table below shows the monthly pricing per instance.
|CPUs
|RAM
|Basic tier (price/mo)
|Professional tier (price/mo)
|1
|512MB
|$5
|✕
|1
|1GB
|$10
|$12
|1
|2GB
|$20
|$25
|2
|4GB
|$40
|$50
|1 dedicated
|4GB
|✕
|$75
|2 dedicated
|8GB
|✕
|$150
|4 dedicated
|16GB
|✕
|$300
If you need additional resources than what are included in the Starter, Basic, and Professional tiers, then the following prices will apply.
|Product
|Quantity
|Price/mo
|Managed Databases
|Varies
|Development Database
|1 (512MB)
|$7
|Additional outbound transfer
|1GB
|$0.10
|Spaces Object Storage
|Varies
An app is typically made up of one or more components e.g. static assets, dynamic components like web service, workers, etc. When you run an app, we deploy an instance (container) of each of the components. For example:
You get outbound transfer bandwidth for every app you deploy using App Platform.
Tier – outbound transfer/month
Your outbound transfer is pooled at the account level. For example, if you deploy 3 static sites, 2 apps on Basic tier, and 1 app on Professional tier, then the total outbound transfer for your account will be 183GB per month (i.e. 3GB from the 3 static sites, 80GB from the 2 apps on Basic tier, and 100 GB from the 1 app on Professional tier).
You can build and deploy 3 static sites for free on the Starter tier. Every additional static site will be charged $3/mo. We may charge you for overages if you exceed the limits on outbound transfer.
Resources – Overage charge
outbound transfer – $0.10/GB
The Starter tier is ideal to try App Platform and deploy static sites. You can build and deploy 3 static sites for free and for every additional static site, you would be charged $3/month. You also get 1GB of outbound transfer per month for every static site. If you exceed this usage limit, we may charge you for overages.
No, if your app needs compute resources, you would need to upgrade to the Basic or Professional tier.
Yes. If your dynamic app has static site components (e.g. www.my_dynamic_app.com/site1, www.my_dynamic_app.com/site2 ) then all of them will be deployed at no additional charge on the Basic and Professional tiers. This is in addition to the 3 free static sites that you get as part of the Starter tier. Learn more
A development database has 512MB RAM. It has more limited capabilities than a Managed Database. It can only be used from the app it belongs to, it is not backed up by default, it does not support multi-database creation – and if the app is destroyed, the development database is destroyed with it. Currently, the development database only supports PostgreSQL.
The time required to build or rebuild an application counts towards your build minutes. Every pricing tier includesa set amount of build minutes per app per month. At this time, if you use more than your included allowance, there is no additional charge. In the future, we may charge for overages if you exceed the build minutes includedin your tier.
Combine the power of our core VM platform with a fully managed MySQL, Redis, and PostgreSQL database engine to give your application the performance it needs—without the operational overhead that comes with building and running your own database server. Learn more
|Memory
|vCPUs
|Disk
|Standby Nodes
|$/HR
|$/MO
|1GB
|1vCPU
|10GB
|N/A
|$0.022
|$15
|2GB
|1vCPU
|25GB
|0
|$0.045
|$30
|2GB
|1vCPU
|25GB
|1
|$0.074
|$50
|2GB
|1vCPU
|25GB
|2
|$0.104
|$70
|4GB
|2vCPU
|38GB
|0
|$0.089
|$60
|4GB
|2vCPU
|38GB
|1
|$0.149
|$100
|4GB
|2vCPU
|38GB
|2
|$0.208
|$140
|8GB
|4vCPU
|115GB
|0
|$0.179
|$120
|8GB
|4vCPU
|115GB
|1
|$0.298
|$200
|8GB
|4vCPU
|115GB
|2
|$0.417
|$280
|16GB
|6vCPU
|270GB
|0
|$0.357
|$240
|16GB
|6vCPU
|270GB
|1
|$0.595
|$400
|16GB
|6vCPU
|270GB
|2
|$0.833
|$560
|32GB
|8vCPU
|580GB
|0
|$0.714
|$480
|32GB
|8vCPU
|580GB
|1
|$1.190
|$800
|32GB
|8vCPU
|580GB
|2
|$1.667
|$1120
|64GB
|16vCPUs
|1.12TB
|1
|$2.381
|$1600
|64GB
|16vCPU
|1.12TB
|2
|$3.333
|$2240
Simple and scalable S3-compatible object storage with a built-in content delivery network (CDN) to store, serve, back up, and archive any amount of web content, images, media, and static files for your web apps. Learn more
|Storage
|Outbound Transfer (w/CDN)
|Add'l. GB Stored
|Add'l. GB Transferred (w/CDN)
|$/MO
|250GB
|1TB
|$0.02/GB
|$0.01/GB
|$5
Scale your applications and improve availability, security, and performance by spreading traffic across your compute resources.
For static websites and blogs with low to moderate traffic
$10 / month
For transaction-driven sites or services with moderate traffic
$30 / month
For busy sites, services, or endpoints where high performance is a must
$60 / month
We accept Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, and PayPal. For additional payment options, including wire transfer, purchase orders, and ACH, please contact us.
Note that when you add a card, we may send a temporary pre-authorization request to the issuing bank. This pre-authorization charge is immediately released by DigitalOcean but may take a few days to clear from your card depending on the bank.
DigitalOcean billing cycles are monthly. Typically, on the first day of each month we invoice and automatically charge your account’s primary payment method for the previous month’s usage. In some cases, we might charge if your usage exceeds a threshold. You can also login and self pay the balance at any time.
No. Your card is only charged at the end of the billing cycle or upon exceeding a usage threshold.
Pre-authorization charge: When you add a card, we may send a preauthorization request to the issuing bank. This is to verify that the card being added has been issued by the bank and that they will authorize any charges in future. These temporary pre-authorizations are typically $1 but can vary in range and are immediately canceled by us. Depending on your bank, it might take a few days for the charge to clear from the card.
We’re required by law to apply taxes in some countries. Click here to learn whether we collect taxes in your country, what the tax rate is, etc.
When you power off your Droplet, you are still billed for it. This is because your disk space, CPU, RAM, and IP address are all reserved, even while powered off. Therefore, charges are made until you destroy the instance.
Check out the docs to learn how to destroy Droplets, Kubernetes clusters, Managed Databases clusters (PostgreSQL, MySQL, Redis), Spaces, Volumes, Firewalls, and Load Balancers.
Yes, you can set up billing alerts and we will email you if the monthly spending exceeds an amount you specify.
You will never be billed more than the monthly cost of your Droplet. All Droplets are billed hourly up to a monthly cap of 672 hours (the number of hours in 4 weeks). If you use your server for fewer than 672 hours during the month, you will be billed for each hour that you used it. If you use your server for more than 672 hours that month, you will be billed at the monthly cost. For example, if you spin up a $10/mo Droplet and use it for 336 hours, then you would be charged $5 (going by the hourly rate). If you use that Droplet for 700 hours, then you would be charged $10 (capped at the monthly rate).
Your card will be charged only after you have utilized the free credits. For example, if you received a $100 credit for 60 days, then that $100 credit is automatically applied to your account. If you spend $25 in that timeframe, then your card will not be charged. If you spend $300, then the $100 credit would be fully utilized and your card will be charged only $200. Since the credit is valid for 60 days, you won’t be able to use any remaining credit after 60 days.
Our pricing is based on a single Droplet. You may have created additional resources and this could be the reason for the higher bill. You can check your bill in the control panel to get details on the various resources you are using. If you need help, please contact support.
We charge you for the underlying compute on which the 1-Click Apps runs.
To remove a credit or debit card, click the "..." menu of the card, then click Delete. In the Confirm Delete Card window that opens, click Delete to remove the card. You cannot remove a card if it is the default payment method for your account or if it’s the only card left on your account.
We do not offer refunds. If there are extenuating circumstances, contact support.
Yes, you can make pre-payments with PayPal. Pre-payments let you pay ahead of time for future resource usage. When your account balance is due, we apply pre-payments before we charge any credit or debit cards.
Our pricing calculator uses 672 hours (hours in a 31-day month) to calculate the monthly cost for each provider. On-demand prices are shown.
Prices are drawn from the following data centers:
The configurations we’ve used from other providers for this comparison are as follows:
The pricing calculator does not account for all available discounts. The pricing calculator does not include backups or snapshots, which incur an additional fee. DigitalOcean acknowledges that there is some variability and complexity in other providers’ pricing. If you wish to better understand the pricing for one of the providers included in our pricing calculator, we recommend you use the pricing calculators/lists from those providers.
The pricing calculator was last updated on February 13, 2019.