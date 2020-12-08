Featured posts

Jump-start your startup with DigitalOcean App Platform

Starting a business is hard, we get it. It wasn’t so long ago that DigitalOcean was there too. There’s a lot to tackle a ...

Introducing Bring Your Own Container Image workflow for DigitalOcean App Platform

A few months ago, we launched DigitalOcean App Platform, our modern, reimagined PaaS (Platform as a Service) offering. A ...

The modern Droplet: How to choose the “right” VM for business and personal use

DigitalOcean Droplets are on-demand, Linux virtual machines suitable for production business applications and personal p ...

Introducing GitLab integration for DigitalOcean App Platform

DigitalOcean App Platform is a modern PaaS (Platform as a Servic ...

Customer Onboarding Funnel Equilibrium: Securing Customer Experience

How often does the Security team directly influence customer gro ...

GTA: Detecting affected dependent Go packages

Billie Cleek onEngineering   2021-01-12

Today we are announcing the open sourcing of gta, which we use t ...

DigitalOcean’s position on Parler

Sammy avatarDigitalOcean onCommunity   2021-01-10

While DigitalOcean is committed to supporting a free and open in ...

Latest products and features at DigitalOcean: December 2020

December was a busy month at DigitalOcean as we introduced many ...

2020 Reinforced that the 'community is bigger than just us'

author imageYancey Spruill onCommunity   2020-12-21

When we began the year, we knew this would be an important one f ...

DigitalOcean Joins MANRS Initiative to Combat Routing Security Threats

author imageTim Raphael onNews   2020-12-17

Today we are pleased to announce that DigitalOcean has joined th ...

Build component-based apps with DigitalOcean App Platform

Phil DoughertyPhil Dougherty onEngineering   2020-12-15

Software development and deployment best practices continue to e ...

Introducing new DigitalOcean Load Balancers for higher-scale business applications

Many of our largest customers run successful, high-traffic web a ...

